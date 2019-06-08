News / National
Diploma in Midwifery intake
Applications are invited from Registered General Nurses who have at least two (2) years post graduate experience to train as Midwives in September 2019.
Entry requirements:
Applications must be accompanied by certified copies of:
3* Academic Certificates
3* Professional Certificates
3* Birth Certificates
3* National Identity Cards
3* Proof of Manpower Development Leave
Applications should be addressed and posted to:
The Chief Executive Officer Attention:
Principal Tutor Mpilo School of Midwifery
P.O. Box 2096 Bulawayo
Closing date for receipt of application is 23 June 2019
