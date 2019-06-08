Diploma in Midwifery intake

News / National

by Staff reporter

Applications are invited from Registered General Nurses who have at least two (2) years post graduate experience to train as Midwives in September 2019.Entry requirements:Applications must be accompanied by certified copies of:3* Academic Certificates3* Professional Certificates3* Birth Certificates3* National Identity Cards3* Proof of Manpower Development LeaveApplications should be addressed and posted to:The Chief Executive Officer Attention:Principal Tutor Mpilo School of MidwiferyP.O. Box 2096 BulawayoClosing date for receipt of application is 23 June 2019