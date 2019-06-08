Latest News Editor's Choice


Diploma in Midwifery intake

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
Applications are invited from Registered General Nurses who have at least two (2) years post graduate experience to train as Midwives in September 2019.

Entry requirements:  

Applications must be accompanied by certified copies of:

3* Academic Certificates
3* Professional Certificates
3* Birth Certificates
3* National Identity Cards
3* Proof of Manpower Development Leave

Applications should be addressed and posted to:

The Chief Executive Officer Attention:
Principal Tutor Mpilo School of Midwifery
P.O. Box 2096 Bulawayo

Closing date for receipt of application is 23 June 2019



Source - Byo24News

