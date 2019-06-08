Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Guruve rural district council in need of US20k for road rehabilitation

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
GURUVE Rural District Council is in need of US$20 000 to rehabilitate its roads as most of the roads are now in bad shape an official has said.

Speaking to this reporter the local authority chief executive Tinos Marisa said  they is need for urgency in fixing the problem as accidents are bound to occur due to bad roads.

"Our roads are in bad shape and we need US$20 000 to fix the problem, our worry now is on accidents which might occur due to bad roads , this problem needs urgent attention but unfortunately the money is just too much," lamented Marisa.

He said a donor from Mavhuradonha range pledged to give import machinery worth $US10 000 and they are hoping that the government will exempt the equipment on duty.

"So far we have a donor from Mavhuradonha range he pledged to import machinery worth US$10 000 and we are pushing for the government to exempt it from duty since it is going to benefit the whole district," he said.

 Meanwhile , motorists have castigated the council for neglecting the roads there by posing a risk to road users.
"Guruve –Rafingora road is in a deplorable state, especially from Makaki to Rafingora and Banket, the road is well known for traffic accidents as well may the local authority act ," lamented Givestar Kamuzonde.

 Another motorist David Kandororo said, "Roads in Guruve are just disastrous the road from our police station to the District Administrator's office is full of potholes one wonders if such big organisations do not have roads that connect them how about the rest of the district."

Source - Simbarashe Sithole

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Suffering of the populace is 'normal' under the economic transition,' says Mutsvangwa

19 mins ago | 113 Views

Biti, Mthuli in nasty exchange

1 hr ago | 796 Views

Harare woman up for stealing copper cables

1 hr ago | 321 Views

Matabeleland independence will come through the barrel of the gun

1 hr ago | 587 Views

Hungry lions hoovering around to devour Nyaminyami RDC response

1 hr ago | 252 Views

Chamisa's Bulawayo offices hit by violence

1 hr ago | 560 Views

'Zimbabwe could fall into anarchy'

1 hr ago | 634 Views

'Mnangagwa can't shoot entire nation'

1 hr ago | 739 Views

BCC extends bursary to A Level

1 hr ago | 211 Views

Zimbabwe’s infrastructure structurally deficient: ZIE

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Chamisa's ZCTU confronts RBZ in currency battle

1 hr ago | 769 Views

Mnangagwa told to walk the talk or suffer

1 hr ago | 346 Views

Jailed MDC councillor's wife wins Kadoma by-election

1 hr ago | 430 Views

Diamond workers want salaries in US$

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Strategic planning, management needed in our electrical energy sector

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Chickens coming home to roost

2 hrs ago | 260 Views

'Chinese bosses beat up Zimbabwean workers'

2 hrs ago | 263 Views

Stern warning for criminals in ZNA

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

Amakhosi brings back radio dramas

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Bulawayo - Tsholotsho Road upgrade gets additional funds

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt fighting corrupt cartels'

2 hrs ago | 509 Views

White farmer gets his land back in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 497 Views

Zimra to undertake employee audit

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

Mnangagwa's govt rolls out food aid for urbanites

2 hrs ago | 201 Views

Bearded pupil loses appeal

2 hrs ago | 363 Views

Police urged to intensify patrols

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

Mthuli Ncube's budget surplus hits $500m

2 hrs ago | 541 Views

Cellphones to be banned in Zimbabwe Parliament

2 hrs ago | 261 Views

Chamisa's ZCTU throws weight behind Mnangagwa's TNF?

2 hrs ago | 552 Views

Break-in at Ministry of Health

2 hrs ago | 260 Views

Fare thee well Ruth Lemani

2 hrs ago | 299 Views

Biti challenges Ramaphosa

13 hrs ago | 4147 Views

Now is the time for Zapu to continue the liberation struggle

13 hrs ago | 1313 Views

Honorable Joseph Chinotimba is a hands on MP

13 hrs ago | 2772 Views

'To keep questioning legitimacy is undemocratic' - insane not to, especially after 39 years of rigged elections

13 hrs ago | 909 Views

Civil society & opposition leaders' arrests normal for the democratic struggles

13 hrs ago | 425 Views

MDC Reading protest and fundraiser

13 hrs ago | 1341 Views

Mugabe's shadow lingers on...

13 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Diploma in Midwifery intake

14 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Mnangagwa's Second Republic still holed in old rogue ways

14 hrs ago | 283 Views

Dembare held by Manica Diamonds

14 hrs ago | 542 Views

A coup in Zimbabwe again

15 hrs ago | 5450 Views

SB Moyo 'furious' after Chamisa jokes

20 hrs ago | 20841 Views

Mthuli Ncube fires back at Tendai Biti

20 hrs ago | 8921 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa square off in Bikita by-election

20 hrs ago | 4541 Views

Zapu succession storm brewing over Dabengwa replacement

20 hrs ago | 3271 Views

Zimbabwe doctors, nurses strike in 14 days

20 hrs ago | 3568 Views

Khaya Moyo accuse Biti of demonising the country

20 hrs ago | 3328 Views

Caps fans bay for Chitembwe's blood

20 hrs ago | 1752 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days