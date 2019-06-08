Guruve rural district council in need of US20k for road rehabilitation

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

GURUVE Rural District Council is in need of US$20 000 to rehabilitate its roads as most of the roads are now in bad shape an official has said.Speaking to this reporter the local authority chief executive Tinos Marisa said they is need for urgency in fixing the problem as accidents are bound to occur due to bad roads."Our roads are in bad shape and we need US$20 000 to fix the problem, our worry now is on accidents which might occur due to bad roads , this problem needs urgent attention but unfortunately the money is just too much," lamented Marisa.He said a donor from Mavhuradonha range pledged to give import machinery worth $US10 000 and they are hoping that the government will exempt the equipment on duty."So far we have a donor from Mavhuradonha range he pledged to import machinery worth US$10 000 and we are pushing for the government to exempt it from duty since it is going to benefit the whole district," he said.Meanwhile , motorists have castigated the council for neglecting the roads there by posing a risk to road users."Guruve –Rafingora road is in a deplorable state, especially from Makaki to Rafingora and Banket, the road is well known for traffic accidents as well may the local authority act ," lamented Givestar Kamuzonde.Another motorist David Kandororo said, "Roads in Guruve are just disastrous the road from our police station to the District Administrator's office is full of potholes one wonders if such big organisations do not have roads that connect them how about the rest of the district."