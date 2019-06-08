Latest News Editor's Choice


Break-in at Ministry of Health

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
There was a break-in at the Ministry of Health and Child Care headquarters offices in Harare at the weekend with the perpetrators allegedly gaining entry using the fire-escape routes before ransacking several offices including the Permanent Secretary's office and taking away several documents and fuel coupons from one of the offices.

Sources at the ministry said the break-in, which was carried out while the Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Obadiah Moyo, was away in Geneva, Switzerland, on World Health Organisation (WHO) business might be an underground ploy by some disgruntled health officers who are incensed by the new administration of Dr Moyo.

"There was a break-in at the ministry (of Health and Child Care) head office in which four offices were targeted," our source revealed.

"The perpetrators might have gained entry using fire escape routes and it looks they were familiar with the office's geography.

"The office of the permanent secretary, finance director, chief accountant and one for a senior director in policy formulation were targeted.

"Some documents went missing and some fuel coupons were stolen from these offices. There has been a seismic power wrangle going on with some old members at the ministry not happy with the change of the administration," said  a close source at the ministry.

According to the source, the burglary - which was timed when the minister was away - targeted key offices was an indication that there was more to to it than meets the eye.

"It was a timed burglary done while Dr Moyo was away and again it targeted key ministry offices. How can we explain a break-in to the permanent secretary's office, who is only new in the office. There is more to it as it was well calculated," the source added.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"I can confirm that as the ZRP we are investigating a case of unlawful entry and theft done at the Ministry of Health and Child Care head office where several offices were ransacked and documents stolen.

"As the police, we are seized with the matter and investigations are currently underway and we will give you the findings in the not so distant future," said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

Last year President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed Dr Obadiah Moyo as the new Health Minister, taking over from Dr David Parirenyatwa. Dr Agnes Mahomva is the new permanent secretary in the ministry, having replaced Dr Gerald Gwinji.

Source - the herald

