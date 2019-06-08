Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's ZCTU throws weight behind Mnangagwa's TNF?

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) president Mr Peter Mutasa says the Tripartite Negotiating Forum Act, which was gazetted on Friday, can help address some challenges confronting the country, which include the high prices of goods. But Mr Mutasa said political will from all the social partners - Government, labour and business - was central to the success of the TNF.

President Mnangagwa signed the TNF Act on Wednesday and launched it on the same day in the presence of all social partners.

Mr Mutasa told The Herald that the ZCTU was happy the TNF Act was signed.

He said it was ZCTU that "started to talk about the TNF" and the need for proper structures from 1995.

"So we are happy that we have now realised what we have been fighting for, for over 20 years," said Mr Mutasa.

He said if all partners are going to be "faithful to the process, and negotiate in good faith, engage in good faith, have the political will", the TNF could address some of the challenges in the country.

Mr Mutasa said the TNF provides a platform where other social partners could buy-in Government programmes and policies, also ensure there is inclusiveness in Government policies, "which is very important".

"So inclusiveness is very important for the developmental agenda of the country. And again, accountability because most issues will then come up on the table," he said. Mr Mutasa said they spoke with President Mnangagwa during the TNF launch, about the mega deals being entered into by Government, and asked if they will not result in the "mortgaging of our country".

He said the TNF will discuss such issues to ensure an open and responsive Government.

But it needs cultural change, it needs people to view governance differently, it needs citizens also to participate differently. So the promulgation of the Act is the first step, but that's not the panacea to the problems that we have. It depends on the level of political will, especially that of Government to involve stakeholders in the governance of the country.

"It also depends on good faith negotiation and also if all partners take a broader view and not a sectorial interest only. Obviously, this is a new phenomenon in terms of how the country is governed, so all of us — Government, labour and business — need capacity building for us to understand these issues in an inclusive manner," he explained.

Mr Mutasa said Government, as the convener, must sustain the structure where there would be an independent committee and an independent secretariat.

Turning to prices, Mr Mutasa said the level of increase "is total madness". He said both Government and businesses continue to pay salaries in RTGS dollars while also not reviewing salaries in line with changes in the foreign exchange market.

Mr Mutasa said if the situation persists, "both business and Government are inviting labour to take strike action, and definitely that will happen".

He also said the ZCTU has relations with both MDC and ZANU-PF for the benefit of employees.

"Our relationship with the MDC is the same relationship we have with ZANU-PF. We engage all political parties, any party that has a bearing on the lives of workers, any party that has councillors, that has got MPs; we engage them and the engagement that we have with political parties is beneficial to workers because we go to Parliament and lobby on behalf of the workers, we go to Government and talk to ministers who belong to ZANU-PF. "So there is no particular, and peculiar relationship that we have with MDC and with ZANU-PF," he said.

Mr Mutasa claimed that while they were at the forefront of MDC's formation, they have retained their autonomy after agreeing that ZCTU leaders who go to the party will relinquish their positions in the trade union. "And that has been consistently happening. So we have our own independence, our own autonomy, but we engage all political parties," he said.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Suffering of the populace is 'normal' under the economic transition,' says Mutsvangwa

19 mins ago | 113 Views

Biti, Mthuli in nasty exchange

1 hr ago | 796 Views

Harare woman up for stealing copper cables

1 hr ago | 320 Views

Matabeleland independence will come through the barrel of the gun

1 hr ago | 586 Views

Hungry lions hoovering around to devour Nyaminyami RDC response

1 hr ago | 252 Views

Chamisa's Bulawayo offices hit by violence

1 hr ago | 560 Views

'Zimbabwe could fall into anarchy'

1 hr ago | 634 Views

'Mnangagwa can't shoot entire nation'

1 hr ago | 738 Views

BCC extends bursary to A Level

1 hr ago | 211 Views

Zimbabwe’s infrastructure structurally deficient: ZIE

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Chamisa's ZCTU confronts RBZ in currency battle

1 hr ago | 768 Views

Mnangagwa told to walk the talk or suffer

1 hr ago | 346 Views

Jailed MDC councillor's wife wins Kadoma by-election

1 hr ago | 430 Views

Diamond workers want salaries in US$

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Strategic planning, management needed in our electrical energy sector

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Chickens coming home to roost

2 hrs ago | 260 Views

'Chinese bosses beat up Zimbabwean workers'

2 hrs ago | 263 Views

Stern warning for criminals in ZNA

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

Amakhosi brings back radio dramas

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Bulawayo - Tsholotsho Road upgrade gets additional funds

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt fighting corrupt cartels'

2 hrs ago | 509 Views

White farmer gets his land back in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 497 Views

Zimra to undertake employee audit

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

Mnangagwa's govt rolls out food aid for urbanites

2 hrs ago | 201 Views

Bearded pupil loses appeal

2 hrs ago | 363 Views

Police urged to intensify patrols

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

Mthuli Ncube's budget surplus hits $500m

2 hrs ago | 541 Views

Cellphones to be banned in Zimbabwe Parliament

2 hrs ago | 260 Views

Break-in at Ministry of Health

2 hrs ago | 260 Views

Guruve rural district council in need of US20k for road rehabilitation

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Fare thee well Ruth Lemani

2 hrs ago | 299 Views

Biti challenges Ramaphosa

13 hrs ago | 4147 Views

Now is the time for Zapu to continue the liberation struggle

13 hrs ago | 1313 Views

Honorable Joseph Chinotimba is a hands on MP

13 hrs ago | 2772 Views

'To keep questioning legitimacy is undemocratic' - insane not to, especially after 39 years of rigged elections

13 hrs ago | 909 Views

Civil society & opposition leaders' arrests normal for the democratic struggles

13 hrs ago | 425 Views

MDC Reading protest and fundraiser

13 hrs ago | 1341 Views

Mugabe's shadow lingers on...

13 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Diploma in Midwifery intake

14 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Mnangagwa's Second Republic still holed in old rogue ways

14 hrs ago | 283 Views

Dembare held by Manica Diamonds

14 hrs ago | 542 Views

A coup in Zimbabwe again

15 hrs ago | 5450 Views

SB Moyo 'furious' after Chamisa jokes

20 hrs ago | 20841 Views

Mthuli Ncube fires back at Tendai Biti

20 hrs ago | 8921 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa square off in Bikita by-election

20 hrs ago | 4541 Views

Zapu succession storm brewing over Dabengwa replacement

20 hrs ago | 3271 Views

Zimbabwe doctors, nurses strike in 14 days

20 hrs ago | 3568 Views

Khaya Moyo accuse Biti of demonising the country

20 hrs ago | 3328 Views

Caps fans bay for Chitembwe's blood

20 hrs ago | 1751 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days