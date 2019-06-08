Mnangagwa's govt rolls out food aid for urbanites

News / National

by Staff reporter

GOVERNMENT will this year assist vulnerable families in urban centres with maize as part of its drought mitigation measures to ensure national food security, Zanu-PF provincial chairman for Mashonaland West Ziyambi Ziyambi has said.He said although Government was mainly channelling food aid to families in rural areas, grain would also be distributed in urban areas depending on vulnerability status.Ziyambi, who is also Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, revealed this during a residents gathering in Kadoma last week. He said Government's food aid programme would be extended to urban areas."Government has come up with plans to assist urban centres with food aid and we are now assisting households depending on vulnerability. We are distributing maize to the vulnerable families in urban centres as there are people who are not exempt to hunger," he said.Ziyambi berated opposition parties and their surrogates from the civil society for their numerous attempts to destabilise the country through mass demonstrations."Some youths are willing to exhibit unruly behaviour, but a nation cannot be developed through shutdowns, but dialogue. Things are tough right now, but behind every darkness there is always a silver lining."Let's build Zimbabwe so that even generations to come will enjoy the benefits of our sweat. Our nation is endowed with abundant wealth."Shadowy civil organisations have been on agitating to shut down Zimbabwe, with the threats reaching crescendo after the MDC-Alliance held a congress last month, where its leader, Mr Nelson Chamisa, threatened to unleash violence.The move, disguised as concern over rising prices and fuel shortages, is targeted at overthrowing President Mnangagwa's Government.