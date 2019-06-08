Zimra to undertake employee audit

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority has moved to undertake an employee audit to rationalise and optimise its staff in line with the organisation's 2019-2023 strategic plan.The audit may result in the laying off of some employees.The tax collector is already looking for a local or international human resources consultancy firm to carry out the audit.This is contained in the Government Gazette published last week on Friday under General Notice 949 of 2019."The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority would like to hire the services of a human resources consulting firm specialised in conducting staff rationalisation and optimisation," reads part of the notice."This consultancy aims at reviewing and aligning organisational structures to Zimra strategy, review headcount per role in line with projected organisational activities and match individuals' roles based on their capacity. The consultant shall propose and make recommendations on the above project deliverables in line with the 2019-2023 strategic plan, with the aim of ensuring that all human capital currently employed is properly placed and fully utilised.""The main responsibility of the consulting firm is to carry out comprehensive data driven diagnostics of the current status in relation to the; organisational structure, headcount per role, staff capacity per role. Working with project team, to come up with an ideal structure in collaboration with divisional executives. Using statistical methods to determine the optimum headcount per role in line with proposed structure and strategy."Zimra added that the selected consulting firm would be expected to present a report on the existing and proposed staff structure, recommend a flatter and more efficient structure, place human resources currently employed, assess time spent on core business and make recommendation of excess staff.Zimra adopted strategic plan last year and aimed at increasing revenue to at least $7 billion annually per percent within the next five years and be 25 percent of the country's Gross Domestic Product by 2023.The organisation also aims to reduce the $4,5 billion owed to it by various taxpayers. It also seeks to expand the tax base by incorporating Small and Medium Enterprises and improve trade facilitation.Government has identified improved domestic resources mobilisation through efficient tax collection as one of the pillars for the attainment goals set out in the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP) of having a middle income economy by 2030.In the first quarter of this year Zimra collected $2,059 billion, which was 41,5 percent against the set target of $1,455 billion.Firms interested in carrying out the audit have up to June 25 to submit their bids.