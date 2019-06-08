Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimra to undertake employee audit

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority has moved to undertake an employee audit to rationalise and optimise its staff in line with the organisation's 2019-2023 strategic plan.

The audit may result in the laying off of some employees.

The tax collector is already looking for a local or international human resources consultancy firm to carry out the audit.

This is contained in the Government Gazette published last week on Friday under General Notice 949 of 2019.

"The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority would like to hire the services of a human resources consulting firm specialised in conducting staff rationalisation and optimisation," reads part of the notice.

"This consultancy aims at reviewing and aligning organisational structures to Zimra strategy, review headcount per role in line with projected organisational activities and match individuals' roles based on their capacity. The consultant shall propose and make recommendations on the above project deliverables in line with the 2019-2023 strategic plan, with the aim of ensuring that all human capital currently employed is properly placed and fully utilised."

"The main responsibility of the consulting firm is to carry out comprehensive data driven diagnostics of the current status in relation to the; organisational structure, headcount per role, staff capacity per role. Working with project team, to come up with an ideal structure in collaboration with divisional executives. Using statistical methods to determine the optimum headcount per role in line with proposed structure and strategy."

Zimra added that the selected consulting firm would be expected to present a report on the existing and proposed staff structure, recommend a flatter and more efficient structure, place human resources currently employed, assess time spent on core business and make recommendation of excess staff.

Zimra adopted strategic plan last year and aimed at increasing revenue to at least $7 billion annually per percent within the next five years and be 25 percent of the country's Gross Domestic Product by 2023.

The organisation also aims to reduce the $4,5 billion owed to it by various taxpayers. It also seeks to expand the tax base by incorporating Small and Medium Enterprises and improve trade facilitation.

Government has identified improved domestic resources mobilisation through efficient tax collection as one of the pillars for the attainment goals set out in the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP) of having a middle income economy by 2030.

In the first quarter of this year Zimra collected $2,059 billion, which was 41,5 percent against the set target of $1,455 billion.

Firms interested in carrying out the audit have up to June 25 to submit their bids.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Biti, Mthuli in nasty exchange

21 mins ago | 124 Views

Harare woman up for stealing copper cables

25 mins ago | 86 Views

Matabeleland independence will come through the barrel of the gun

28 mins ago | 183 Views

Hungry lions hoovering around to devour Nyaminyami RDC response

33 mins ago | 77 Views

Chamisa's Bulawayo offices hit by violence

35 mins ago | 201 Views

'Zimbabwe could fall into anarchy'

36 mins ago | 206 Views

'Mnangagwa can't shoot entire nation'

36 mins ago | 224 Views

BCC extends bursary to A Level

37 mins ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe’s infrastructure structurally deficient: ZIE

41 mins ago | 33 Views

Chamisa's ZCTU confronts RBZ in currency battle

43 mins ago | 257 Views

Mnangagwa told to walk the talk or suffer

44 mins ago | 164 Views

Jailed MDC councillor's wife wins Kadoma by-election

44 mins ago | 179 Views

Diamond workers want salaries in US$

45 mins ago | 46 Views

Strategic planning, management needed in our electrical energy sector

48 mins ago | 24 Views

Chickens coming home to roost

49 mins ago | 133 Views

'Chinese bosses beat up Zimbabwean workers'

49 mins ago | 121 Views

Stern warning for criminals in ZNA

50 mins ago | 100 Views

Amakhosi brings back radio dramas

51 mins ago | 28 Views

Bulawayo - Tsholotsho Road upgrade gets additional funds

52 mins ago | 45 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt fighting corrupt cartels'

54 mins ago | 243 Views

White farmer gets his land back in Zimbabwe

57 mins ago | 324 Views

Mnangagwa's govt rolls out food aid for urbanites

1 hr ago | 136 Views

Bearded pupil loses appeal

1 hr ago | 248 Views

Police urged to intensify patrols

1 hr ago | 232 Views

Mthuli Ncube's budget surplus hits $500m

1 hr ago | 362 Views

Cellphones to be banned in Zimbabwe Parliament

1 hr ago | 191 Views

Chamisa's ZCTU throws weight behind Mnangagwa's TNF?

1 hr ago | 337 Views

Break-in at Ministry of Health

1 hr ago | 207 Views

Guruve rural district council in need of US20k for road rehabilitation

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Fare thee well Ruth Lemani

2 hrs ago | 246 Views

Biti challenges Ramaphosa

12 hrs ago | 4024 Views

Now is the time for Zapu to continue the liberation struggle

12 hrs ago | 1275 Views

Honorable Joseph Chinotimba is a hands on MP

12 hrs ago | 2628 Views

'To keep questioning legitimacy is undemocratic' - insane not to, especially after 39 years of rigged elections

12 hrs ago | 887 Views

Civil society & opposition leaders' arrests normal for the democratic struggles

12 hrs ago | 416 Views

MDC Reading protest and fundraiser

12 hrs ago | 1315 Views

Mugabe's shadow lingers on...

13 hrs ago | 1468 Views

Diploma in Midwifery intake

13 hrs ago | 993 Views

Mnangagwa's Second Republic still holed in old rogue ways

13 hrs ago | 281 Views

Dembare held by Manica Diamonds

13 hrs ago | 505 Views

A coup in Zimbabwe again

14 hrs ago | 5243 Views

SB Moyo 'furious' after Chamisa jokes

19 hrs ago | 20336 Views

Mthuli Ncube fires back at Tendai Biti

19 hrs ago | 8768 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa square off in Bikita by-election

20 hrs ago | 4477 Views

Zapu succession storm brewing over Dabengwa replacement

20 hrs ago | 3224 Views

Zimbabwe doctors, nurses strike in 14 days

20 hrs ago | 3466 Views

Khaya Moyo accuse Biti of demonising the country

20 hrs ago | 3276 Views

Caps fans bay for Chitembwe's blood

20 hrs ago | 1708 Views

Banks drags Oppah Muchinguri to court over US$262 000 debt storm

20 hrs ago | 2290 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days