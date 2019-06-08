Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Mnangagwa's govt fighting corrupt cartels'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
VICE President Kembo Mohadi has said the country's economy is on the verge of recovery as the Government has stepped up its re-engagement efforts in line with its economic trajectory of transforming Zimbabwe into an upper middle income nation by 2030.

In an interview yesterday, Mohadi said the austerity measures, which Zimbabweans were undergoing, were part of a painful reform process to achieve transformation and modernisation of the economy. He said last week's meeting between the Government and the European Union (EU) ambassadors in Harare marked the beginning of a formal dialogue process for re-engagement which seeks to reintegrate Zimbabwe into the global family of nations.

The meeting was based on Article 8 of the Cotonou Partnership Agreement which governs relations between member states of the African-Caribbean-Pacific regions and the EU.

"These are temporary austerity measures and soon it will come to pass and the economy will soon stabilise as long as we are getting foreign investors trooping into the country.  

"Last week we had a historic meeting with EU ambassadors in Harare, something which was never heard of before. It took 20 years to destroy this economy and it will take a few years to get it back on track," Mohadi said.  

Zimbabwe and the European bloc have endured frosty relations in the past two decades and the dialogue opens a fresh page that will have major geopolitical implications and benefits for Zimbabwe, whose international relations soured domestic prospects for growth economically and socially.

Mohadi said the raft of measures that Government had adopted had seen the economy showing signs of improvement, with growth forecasts revised upwards.  The Vice-President said Zimbabwe is seeking partners in the global community to help its upward leap and urged the generality of Zimbabweans to be patient with the economy.  

Economic development is at the centre of the Second Republic as evidenced by multi-billion dollars investment commitments which lay the ground for the creation of an upper middle income economy by 2030.

Key anchors of the President Mnangagwa's vision include a policy of economic diplomacy, international re-engagement as well as domestic policies tackling underdevelopment, marginalisation, poverty and corruption.  

Mohadi said the Government was working on measures to fight corruption including cartels and monopolies, which have been blamed for arbitrary price hikes and distortions in the market.

"This is only the beginning of better things to come. It should be noted that investment is like farming, you ought to plant a seed first and then it starts to geminate and grow before you eventually get the yields, it is not possible to harvest overnight and this is exactly what is happening with our economy.  

"As Government we don't have cartels, but they are within our corrupt people and they are the ones creating all these cartels and monopolies and as such Government is now fighting them," he said.  

Mohadi said the Government, in its endeavour to fight corruption in every sector of the economy, will not hesitate to dismantle monopolies in industry, which are benefiting a few individuals.

"We have people who are doing wrong things all the time and we hope with time our people will see sense and subsequently  get rid of these useless cartels which somehow benefit very few people. We are fighting them and we have measures that we are putting in place to fight them. We can't just let them do as they please," he said.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Biti, Mthuli in nasty exchange

29 mins ago | 194 Views

Harare woman up for stealing copper cables

33 mins ago | 115 Views

Matabeleland independence will come through the barrel of the gun

36 mins ago | 258 Views

Hungry lions hoovering around to devour Nyaminyami RDC response

41 mins ago | 105 Views

Chamisa's Bulawayo offices hit by violence

43 mins ago | 262 Views

'Zimbabwe could fall into anarchy'

44 mins ago | 284 Views

'Mnangagwa can't shoot entire nation'

45 mins ago | 318 Views

BCC extends bursary to A Level

45 mins ago | 103 Views

Zimbabwe’s infrastructure structurally deficient: ZIE

50 mins ago | 38 Views

Chamisa's ZCTU confronts RBZ in currency battle

51 mins ago | 354 Views

Mnangagwa told to walk the talk or suffer

52 mins ago | 201 Views

Jailed MDC councillor's wife wins Kadoma by-election

53 mins ago | 211 Views

Diamond workers want salaries in US$

54 mins ago | 63 Views

Strategic planning, management needed in our electrical energy sector

56 mins ago | 27 Views

Chickens coming home to roost

57 mins ago | 155 Views

'Chinese bosses beat up Zimbabwean workers'

58 mins ago | 142 Views

Stern warning for criminals in ZNA

59 mins ago | 129 Views

Amakhosi brings back radio dramas

60 mins ago | 33 Views

Bulawayo - Tsholotsho Road upgrade gets additional funds

1 hr ago | 51 Views

White farmer gets his land back in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 363 Views

Zimra to undertake employee audit

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Mnangagwa's govt rolls out food aid for urbanites

1 hr ago | 153 Views

Bearded pupil loses appeal

1 hr ago | 276 Views

Police urged to intensify patrols

1 hr ago | 253 Views

Mthuli Ncube's budget surplus hits $500m

1 hr ago | 398 Views

Cellphones to be banned in Zimbabwe Parliament

1 hr ago | 205 Views

Chamisa's ZCTU throws weight behind Mnangagwa's TNF?

1 hr ago | 357 Views

Break-in at Ministry of Health

1 hr ago | 216 Views

Guruve rural district council in need of US20k for road rehabilitation

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Fare thee well Ruth Lemani

2 hrs ago | 261 Views

Biti challenges Ramaphosa

13 hrs ago | 4049 Views

Now is the time for Zapu to continue the liberation struggle

13 hrs ago | 1284 Views

Honorable Joseph Chinotimba is a hands on MP

13 hrs ago | 2661 Views

'To keep questioning legitimacy is undemocratic' - insane not to, especially after 39 years of rigged elections

13 hrs ago | 891 Views

Civil society & opposition leaders' arrests normal for the democratic struggles

13 hrs ago | 418 Views

MDC Reading protest and fundraiser

13 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Mugabe's shadow lingers on...

13 hrs ago | 1475 Views

Diploma in Midwifery intake

13 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Mnangagwa's Second Republic still holed in old rogue ways

13 hrs ago | 282 Views

Dembare held by Manica Diamonds

14 hrs ago | 516 Views

A coup in Zimbabwe again

14 hrs ago | 5280 Views

SB Moyo 'furious' after Chamisa jokes

20 hrs ago | 20416 Views

Mthuli Ncube fires back at Tendai Biti

20 hrs ago | 8809 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa square off in Bikita by-election

20 hrs ago | 4492 Views

Zapu succession storm brewing over Dabengwa replacement

20 hrs ago | 3239 Views

Zimbabwe doctors, nurses strike in 14 days

20 hrs ago | 3487 Views

Khaya Moyo accuse Biti of demonising the country

20 hrs ago | 3292 Views

Caps fans bay for Chitembwe's blood

20 hrs ago | 1721 Views

Banks drags Oppah Muchinguri to court over US$262 000 debt storm

20 hrs ago | 2315 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days