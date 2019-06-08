Latest News Editor's Choice


Amakhosi brings back radio dramas

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
AMAKHOSI Theatre Rep is producing a new radio drama series with the first season set to premiere on Skyz Metro FM next month.

Titled "Kunjalo Makhelwane", the series, written by Nonhlalo Dube from Theatre for Everyone Productions, tells the story of two siblings in a child-headed family and the challenges they face in a bid to survive.

"Kunjalo Makhelwane is a radio drama series which tells the story of a young man named Zozo who comes from a child-headed family. He decides to drop out of school so that he can hustle for a living.

"Zozo and his younger sibling Spunki have no one to guide and teach them the righteous way of living and hence they find themselves experiencing the worst scenarios in their lives in the name of hustling", said Dube.

Cont Mhlanga, director of Amakhosi Cultural Centre, said: "The drama is inspired by everyday social events within families which other families can learn from. The show is meant to generate revenue through advertising and sponsorship so as to develop the creative industry in Bulawayo".

Mhlanga said that the show, whose casting and production starts this week, will have 65 episodes which will be aired over a 13-week season.


Source - chronicle

