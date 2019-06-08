Stern warning for criminals in ZNA

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Army will always have zero tolerance to indiscipline and will not hesitate to dismiss those involved in criminal activities, a senior official has said.Speaking at the School of Infantry graduation ceremony at Mbalabala Barracks on Friday, ZNA Chief of Staff (Quartermaster Staff) Major-General Hlanganani Dube bemoaned the increase in the number of criminal cases involving army members."The ZNA is concerned about the increase in criminal cases involving members. Such cases include theft of army rations, robbery, fraud, illegal panning, abuse of military equipment and many others," he said."Be advised that the army will not tolerate such behaviour. We will not hesitate to discharge culprits who will be found on the wrong side of the law regardless of their ranks. Therefore be warned."Maj Gen Dube urged army personnel to use social media carefully as it is now a national security threat being used to transmit hostile and misleading messages."The evolution of information technology has transformed the way we interact in our lives as a result of social media. It is unfortunate that social media has proved to be a double-edged sword and in most cases it has become a threat to national security through transmission of hostile and misleading messages," he said."This phenomenon has destroyed the social fabric of most organisations and societies, including military forces. I therefore urge you to use such platforms cautiously as members of the security forces since breaches of national security nowadays are always through social media."Maj Gen Dube said it was important for soldiers to be disciplined and professional to protect the image of the ZDF."I therefore urge you to maintain good standards of behaviour throughout your careers. As such you should always lead by example," he said.A total of 397 officers graduated after completing nine 2019 first half courses training at the School of Infantry. Twenty four were females.