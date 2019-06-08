Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Chinese bosses beat up Zimbabwean workers'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Amalgamated Mine Workers' Union of Zimbabwe (Amuz) has accused Chinese investors of allegedly abusing workers and failing to adhere to the country's laws.  

Giving his solidarity message during the 47th edition of the Kamandama Mine disaster commemorations last Thursday, Amuz president Mr Tinago Ruzive said some Chinese investors in the country not only disregard national laws on basic labour practice, but also beat up employees and fail to give them pay slips. He said in some businesses run by Chinese investors, employees work for long hours without any overtime payments.

"They make workers work long hours without overtime, at times they beat up workers and they do not provide the necessary personal protective equipment. We are appealing to Government to whip into line these investors to follow the rules and regulations of this country in whatever sector they invest in," said Mr Ruzive.  

"We have Statutory Instruments 152 of 1990 and the Labour Relations Act Chapter 28.01, which should guide all investors in the mining industry."

"For one to be granted a work permit he or she must possess a special skill that locals do not have but we have Chinese pushing wheelbarrows here at Hwange Power Station, surely is that a special skill? Government must investigate this anomaly and address it urgently. Yes, we need investors but they must not be at the expense of our own people," said the official who requested anonymity.

Mr Ruzive said as workers they were fully behind President Mnangagwa's vision of turning the country into a middle class economy by 2030, adding that the mining industry has a pivotal role in making sure that vision is achieved.

Speaking at the same event, Matabeleland North Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Richard Moyo, who was guest of honour, said Government fully supports mining operations and requires them to fully comply with safety regulations.

"The office of the mining engineer has a major task of ensuring that all the mines in the district adhere to strict safety regulations, one injury is one too many for our country. Therefore, the issue of lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) in workplaces should be addressed by employers expeditiously," he said.

A senior Zanu-PF official in Hwange district also raised concerns over the importation of cheap labour by Chinese investors.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Biti, Mthuli in nasty exchange

32 mins ago | 244 Views

Harare woman up for stealing copper cables

36 mins ago | 142 Views

Matabeleland independence will come through the barrel of the gun

40 mins ago | 274 Views

Hungry lions hoovering around to devour Nyaminyami RDC response

45 mins ago | 118 Views

Chamisa's Bulawayo offices hit by violence

47 mins ago | 290 Views

'Zimbabwe could fall into anarchy'

47 mins ago | 317 Views

'Mnangagwa can't shoot entire nation'

48 mins ago | 357 Views

BCC extends bursary to A Level

49 mins ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwe’s infrastructure structurally deficient: ZIE

53 mins ago | 44 Views

Chamisa's ZCTU confronts RBZ in currency battle

54 mins ago | 410 Views

Mnangagwa told to walk the talk or suffer

56 mins ago | 218 Views

Jailed MDC councillor's wife wins Kadoma by-election

56 mins ago | 233 Views

Diamond workers want salaries in US$

57 mins ago | 67 Views

Strategic planning, management needed in our electrical energy sector

60 mins ago | 30 Views

Chickens coming home to roost

1 hr ago | 165 Views

Stern warning for criminals in ZNA

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Amakhosi brings back radio dramas

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Bulawayo - Tsholotsho Road upgrade gets additional funds

1 hr ago | 57 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt fighting corrupt cartels'

1 hr ago | 313 Views

White farmer gets his land back in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 377 Views

Zimra to undertake employee audit

1 hr ago | 151 Views

Mnangagwa's govt rolls out food aid for urbanites

1 hr ago | 161 Views

Bearded pupil loses appeal

1 hr ago | 288 Views

Police urged to intensify patrols

1 hr ago | 261 Views

Mthuli Ncube's budget surplus hits $500m

1 hr ago | 416 Views

Cellphones to be banned in Zimbabwe Parliament

1 hr ago | 212 Views

Chamisa's ZCTU throws weight behind Mnangagwa's TNF?

2 hrs ago | 368 Views

Break-in at Ministry of Health

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

Guruve rural district council in need of US20k for road rehabilitation

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Fare thee well Ruth Lemani

2 hrs ago | 265 Views

Biti challenges Ramaphosa

13 hrs ago | 4055 Views

Now is the time for Zapu to continue the liberation struggle

13 hrs ago | 1286 Views

Honorable Joseph Chinotimba is a hands on MP

13 hrs ago | 2674 Views

'To keep questioning legitimacy is undemocratic' - insane not to, especially after 39 years of rigged elections

13 hrs ago | 893 Views

Civil society & opposition leaders' arrests normal for the democratic struggles

13 hrs ago | 419 Views

MDC Reading protest and fundraiser

13 hrs ago | 1322 Views

Mugabe's shadow lingers on...

13 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Diploma in Midwifery intake

13 hrs ago | 1017 Views

Mnangagwa's Second Republic still holed in old rogue ways

13 hrs ago | 282 Views

Dembare held by Manica Diamonds

14 hrs ago | 518 Views

A coup in Zimbabwe again

14 hrs ago | 5297 Views

SB Moyo 'furious' after Chamisa jokes

20 hrs ago | 20468 Views

Mthuli Ncube fires back at Tendai Biti

20 hrs ago | 8825 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa square off in Bikita by-election

20 hrs ago | 4495 Views

Zapu succession storm brewing over Dabengwa replacement

20 hrs ago | 3244 Views

Zimbabwe doctors, nurses strike in 14 days

20 hrs ago | 3495 Views

Khaya Moyo accuse Biti of demonising the country

20 hrs ago | 3294 Views

Caps fans bay for Chitembwe's blood

20 hrs ago | 1724 Views

Banks drags Oppah Muchinguri to court over US$262 000 debt storm

20 hrs ago | 2321 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days