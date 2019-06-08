Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Zimbabwe could fall into anarchy'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
CHURCHES and the civic society say Zimbabwe risks falling into anarchy if the leaders of major political parties fail to dialogue and address pressing issues without resorting to violence.

The Civil Society and Church Joint Forum (CSCJF) issued the warning while addressing journalists in Mutare recently, noting that the economic situation was becoming untenable.

CSCJF national co-ordinator Abigail Mupambi said if politicians fail to sober up, the country could soon become ungovernable and take the route of Sudan, which is now under military lock-down after popular uprising toppled former leader Omar al-Bashir two months ago.

She called for genuine dialogue, saying demonstrations should be the last resort for political parties and civic organisations.

"Demonstrations have not given us any result because people end up being killed during peaceful protests," Mupambi said.

"Go and ask Sudan, the country is now ungovernable. It is no longer a country. If our politicians don't sober up, then Zimbabwe will follow the same path."

The warning comes at a time government is facing the possibility of a fresh round of protests over the deteriorating economic situation in the country.

Earlier protests in January over a 150% fuel price hike saw security agents kill 17 protesters according to human rights groups, while hundreds sustained gunshots wounds.

According to a report by our sister publication, The Standard, health workers including doctors and nurses plan to go on strike in two weeks, saying they have had enough of government’s austerity measures that have left them living in penury.

The opposition MDC has also warned that it plans street protests to force the Mnangagwa administration to the negotiating table.

Government has since beefed up police and military presence in suburbs and on highways across the country.

Our sister paper, the Zimbabwe Independent, reported last Friday that the police have purchased an assortment of weapons that include more than 4 000 AK-47 assault rifles in preparation for possible protests.

But the churches and civic organisations insist that only dialogue could serve the country from taking a turn for the worst, saying demonstrations have failed to resolve the political and economic crisis in Zimbabwe.

"We are here to call for peace. All the people in the country need to be responsible. We don't need to repeat the same formula of conducting demonstrations."

President Emmerson Mnangagwa last month launched a dialogue process with losing fringe presidential candidates in last year's elections which observers say was pointless without the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC party.

The Zimbabwe Council of Churches has tried to bring the two parties together for talks, but says political gamesmanship and inflated egos have stood in the way.

MDC last week accused Mnangagwa of trying to bring a state of emergency through the back door.

A pastor, Edmore Nyatoti, urged political players, particularly the MDC and Zanu PF, to set aside their egos.

"For Zimbabweans, we are Christians and let's get united. Let's show the world that we are capable of building our country. We need to think about one another. Zanu PF and the MDC should shun their egos," he said

"There should be no more bloodshed in the country. We no longer need bloodshed in our country if we are to move away from the poverty we are facing."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Suffering of the populace is 'normal' under the economic transition,' says Mutsvangwa

59 secs ago | 1 Views

Biti, Mthuli in nasty exchange

47 mins ago | 441 Views

Harare woman up for stealing copper cables

51 mins ago | 219 Views

Matabeleland independence will come through the barrel of the gun

54 mins ago | 416 Views

Hungry lions hoovering around to devour Nyaminyami RDC response

59 mins ago | 173 Views

Chamisa's Bulawayo offices hit by violence

1 hr ago | 415 Views

'Mnangagwa can't shoot entire nation'

1 hr ago | 554 Views

BCC extends bursary to A Level

1 hr ago | 173 Views

Zimbabwe’s infrastructure structurally deficient: ZIE

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Chamisa's ZCTU confronts RBZ in currency battle

1 hr ago | 555 Views

Mnangagwa told to walk the talk or suffer

1 hr ago | 284 Views

Jailed MDC councillor's wife wins Kadoma by-election

1 hr ago | 327 Views

Diamond workers want salaries in US$

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Strategic planning, management needed in our electrical energy sector

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Chickens coming home to roost

1 hr ago | 217 Views

'Chinese bosses beat up Zimbabwean workers'

1 hr ago | 205 Views

Stern warning for criminals in ZNA

1 hr ago | 166 Views

Amakhosi brings back radio dramas

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Bulawayo - Tsholotsho Road upgrade gets additional funds

1 hr ago | 70 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt fighting corrupt cartels'

1 hr ago | 408 Views

White farmer gets his land back in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 433 Views

Zimra to undertake employee audit

1 hr ago | 175 Views

Mnangagwa's govt rolls out food aid for urbanites

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

Bearded pupil loses appeal

2 hrs ago | 326 Views

Police urged to intensify patrols

2 hrs ago | 280 Views

Mthuli Ncube's budget surplus hits $500m

2 hrs ago | 468 Views

Cellphones to be banned in Zimbabwe Parliament

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

Chamisa's ZCTU throws weight behind Mnangagwa's TNF?

2 hrs ago | 437 Views

Break-in at Ministry of Health

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Guruve rural district council in need of US20k for road rehabilitation

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Fare thee well Ruth Lemani

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Biti challenges Ramaphosa

13 hrs ago | 4094 Views

Now is the time for Zapu to continue the liberation struggle

13 hrs ago | 1297 Views

Honorable Joseph Chinotimba is a hands on MP

13 hrs ago | 2720 Views

'To keep questioning legitimacy is undemocratic' - insane not to, especially after 39 years of rigged elections

13 hrs ago | 897 Views

Civil society & opposition leaders' arrests normal for the democratic struggles

13 hrs ago | 422 Views

MDC Reading protest and fundraiser

13 hrs ago | 1333 Views

Mugabe's shadow lingers on...

13 hrs ago | 1486 Views

Diploma in Midwifery intake

13 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Mnangagwa's Second Republic still holed in old rogue ways

14 hrs ago | 283 Views

Dembare held by Manica Diamonds

14 hrs ago | 528 Views

A coup in Zimbabwe again

14 hrs ago | 5372 Views

SB Moyo 'furious' after Chamisa jokes

20 hrs ago | 20634 Views

Mthuli Ncube fires back at Tendai Biti

20 hrs ago | 8869 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa square off in Bikita by-election

20 hrs ago | 4518 Views

Zapu succession storm brewing over Dabengwa replacement

20 hrs ago | 3257 Views

Zimbabwe doctors, nurses strike in 14 days

20 hrs ago | 3535 Views

Khaya Moyo accuse Biti of demonising the country

20 hrs ago | 3311 Views

Caps fans bay for Chitembwe's blood

20 hrs ago | 1738 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days