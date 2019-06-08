Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's Bulawayo offices hit by violence

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A MEETING of the opposition MDC Alliance in Bulawayo to elect members from the province to occupy positions in the party's national executive council turned violent yesterday as some disgruntled members accused the provincial executive of tribalism in the selection process.

A senior party member accused MDC Alliance president Mr Nelson Chamisa of sowing the seeds of discord when he allegedly rigged the Bulawayo provincial elections before the party's congress last month to ensure his preferred candidates won, along tribal lines.

"It's Chamisa's people that we are rejecting. He must come here and sort out his mess before something worse happens," said the party member.

Angry MDC Alliance members went for each other's throats during the violent clashes at the opposition party's Bulawayo provincial offices situated between Fort Street and 3rd Avenue. The Chronicle observed a party member grabbing another by the throat while some were hurling unprintable obscenities at each other around 4PM.

Security guards at the gate had a torrid time trying to separate warring groups as one group appeared to be trying to evict another group from the premises.

According to inside sources, the violence started when some members opposed to the newly-elected Bulawayo provincial executive queried the criteria used in electing five members from the province to occupy the national executive council seats.

In the provincial elections, Mr James Sithole beat Mr Phelela Masuku by 509 votes to 307; Mr Felix Mhaka won the deputy chair position while Mr Ernest Rafamoyo won the provincial secretary position and is deputised by Mr Walter Taranhike.

The new provincial organiser is Ms Helen Zviviri, deputised by Mr Collet Ndlovu. Mr Swithern Chirowodza won the spokesperson position and is deputised by Ms Gladys Mathe. The treasurer is Mr Sonny Phiri deputised by Ms Grace Mathe.

"It appears some members were not happy with the manner in which the elections were conducted to elect members of the national executive council. Those who started the fight accused the Bulawayo provincial executive of practising tribalism in this whole thing," said the source. When The Chronicle visited the MDC Alliance offices yesterday afternoon, there were skirmishes as rival groups went for each other's throats amid tribal undertones.

Some angry members even threatened to boycott future meetings. The violence comes barely a month after disputed elections to elect a new MDC Bulawayo provincial executive with losing candidates challenging the results.

MDC Bulawayo members, who comprise legislator Mr Phelela Masuku and 11 others, appealed to the party's national executive council (NEC) challenging the elections in the province, claiming the process was flawed and marred by electoral irregularities.

MDC Alliance provincial spokesperson for Bulawayo Mr Chirowodza declined to comment, saying yesterday's meeting was internal.

"We had a meeting to appoint members to the national council and it went smoothly without violence. You are putting me in a very difficult position by asking me to comment on fiction," said Mr Chirowodza.

He declined to reveal the names of the electees saying they were subject to verification.

"I'll be in a position to reveal the names after a day or two following due party processes," said Mr Chirowodza.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Biti, Mthuli in nasty exchange

46 mins ago | 421 Views

Harare woman up for stealing copper cables

50 mins ago | 212 Views

Matabeleland independence will come through the barrel of the gun

53 mins ago | 404 Views

Hungry lions hoovering around to devour Nyaminyami RDC response

58 mins ago | 164 Views

'Zimbabwe could fall into anarchy'

1 hr ago | 452 Views

'Mnangagwa can't shoot entire nation'

1 hr ago | 532 Views

BCC extends bursary to A Level

1 hr ago | 169 Views

Zimbabwe’s infrastructure structurally deficient: ZIE

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Chamisa's ZCTU confronts RBZ in currency battle

1 hr ago | 544 Views

Mnangagwa told to walk the talk or suffer

1 hr ago | 277 Views

Jailed MDC councillor's wife wins Kadoma by-election

1 hr ago | 321 Views

Diamond workers want salaries in US$

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Strategic planning, management needed in our electrical energy sector

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Chickens coming home to roost

1 hr ago | 213 Views

'Chinese bosses beat up Zimbabwean workers'

1 hr ago | 203 Views

Stern warning for criminals in ZNA

1 hr ago | 163 Views

Amakhosi brings back radio dramas

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Bulawayo - Tsholotsho Road upgrade gets additional funds

1 hr ago | 70 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt fighting corrupt cartels'

1 hr ago | 402 Views

White farmer gets his land back in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 431 Views

Zimra to undertake employee audit

1 hr ago | 174 Views

Mnangagwa's govt rolls out food aid for urbanites

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Bearded pupil loses appeal

2 hrs ago | 323 Views

Police urged to intensify patrols

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

Mthuli Ncube's budget surplus hits $500m

2 hrs ago | 465 Views

Cellphones to be banned in Zimbabwe Parliament

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

Chamisa's ZCTU throws weight behind Mnangagwa's TNF?

2 hrs ago | 431 Views

Break-in at Ministry of Health

2 hrs ago | 234 Views

Guruve rural district council in need of US20k for road rehabilitation

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Fare thee well Ruth Lemani

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

Biti challenges Ramaphosa

13 hrs ago | 4089 Views

Now is the time for Zapu to continue the liberation struggle

13 hrs ago | 1297 Views

Honorable Joseph Chinotimba is a hands on MP

13 hrs ago | 2718 Views

'To keep questioning legitimacy is undemocratic' - insane not to, especially after 39 years of rigged elections

13 hrs ago | 897 Views

Civil society & opposition leaders' arrests normal for the democratic struggles

13 hrs ago | 422 Views

MDC Reading protest and fundraiser

13 hrs ago | 1331 Views

Mugabe's shadow lingers on...

13 hrs ago | 1486 Views

Diploma in Midwifery intake

13 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Mnangagwa's Second Republic still holed in old rogue ways

14 hrs ago | 283 Views

Dembare held by Manica Diamonds

14 hrs ago | 528 Views

A coup in Zimbabwe again

14 hrs ago | 5359 Views

SB Moyo 'furious' after Chamisa jokes

20 hrs ago | 20616 Views

Mthuli Ncube fires back at Tendai Biti

20 hrs ago | 8867 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa square off in Bikita by-election

20 hrs ago | 4516 Views

Zapu succession storm brewing over Dabengwa replacement

20 hrs ago | 3257 Views

Zimbabwe doctors, nurses strike in 14 days

20 hrs ago | 3533 Views

Khaya Moyo accuse Biti of demonising the country

20 hrs ago | 3306 Views

Caps fans bay for Chitembwe's blood

20 hrs ago | 1737 Views

Banks drags Oppah Muchinguri to court over US$262 000 debt storm

20 hrs ago | 2344 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days