Harare woman up for stealing copper cables

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Harare woman appeared before a Bindura magistrate yesterday facing allegations of stealing 25,8kilogrames of Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZTDC) copper cables valued at RTGS $1 020.Shingirirai Cheure (37) of number 8519 Glenorah C, Harare pleaded not guilty before magistrate Sandra Mupindu who remanded her in custody to 12 June for trial.The state alleges on 30 April at about 9am police officers from Bindura traffic were conducting routine checks and searches at a road block at 7 kilometre peg along Bindura-Shamva road.Cheure was driving a black Honda Fit registration number ACV 8329 when she was intercepted by the police at a roadblock who conducted a search and recovered a sack containing ZTDC copper cables in her boot.Investigations by the police proved that Cheura was the owner of the sack hence she was arrested and handed over to Criminal Investigations Department (CID) who then called an official from ZTDC the same day to identify the stolen cables; the official identified the cables as ZTDC overhead copper cables.The copper cables were taken to Bindura Grain Marketing Board Deport (GMB) for weight confirmation and they weighed 25,8 kilograms.However, theft of copper cables in Zimbabwe is a serious offence which carries a mandatory sentence of 10 years jail term when convicted.