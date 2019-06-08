WATCH: Chamisa's 'partner' says Mnangagwa is legitimate President of Zimbabwe

News / National

by Pindula

The Agrippa Mutambara led Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) which recently withdrew from the MDC, has said that they recognise President Mnangagwa as the legitimated leader of the country. This is a departure from the position of the MDC which maintains that Mnangagwa did not legitimately win the July 2018 presidential election.Senior party member Vongai Muti, made the statement during a ZTN show when she was asked if the MDC was right to put the question of Mnangagwa's legitimacy as a precondition for involvement in the ongoing political leader's dialogue.