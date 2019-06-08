Dabengwa's Director flees CIOs...skips border

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Director General of the Dumiso Dabengwa Foundation Mthulisi Mduduzi Ncube Hanana missed the organisation's family fun day on Sunday after crossing the border fleeing members of the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation who are keen to interview him.In a Facebook post on Sunday Hanana said, "I wish I could be there for this event but I have had to attend a personal safety and CIO evasion trip to the country of my birth."Hanana did not reveal which country he fled to.Hanana said CIO officers and some Law and Order members had bought tickets to attend the Family Fun Day so that they can apprehend him as they had been looking for an opportunity to get him in the past days."As we suspected the people that were following us around have just paid to attend the event. Same with police from the Law and Order department. Someone has positively identified them."In his typical defiant manner he added, "I will return, not many days from today. An eye for an eye is the motto. We can't be victimized sithule. Zimbabwe is ours too. I must enjoy. Lilibambe lingatshoni!"Last week a CIO official stationed at Bulawayo's State House who spoke to this publication on condition of anonymity said they want to interview Hanana on his speech which he delivered at the memorial of the late Dabengwa at White City Stadium.Hanana is being accused of undermining security forces and the authority of the President among other issues they want to interview him on.