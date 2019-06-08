Trevor Ncube warns Zimbabwe against war

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Alpha Media Holdings Boss and member of the Presidential Advisory Council Trevor Ncube has warned Zimbabweans against engaging in acts of war in pursuit of toppling the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.Ncube's statements come at a time when the MDC Youth Assembly has vowed to take to the streets until President Mnangagwa resigns from office."Dear Zimbabwe Starting a war is very easy. Turning the violence tap off is never easy." Ncube said. "Ask Syria, Libya , Yemeni , DRC etc. Our personal political ambitions are nothing compared to what we can do as a proud united people. Let us fight for what unites us."Ncube further cautioned Zimbabweans against engaging in talks that might fuel expectation for war in the country."War talk cultivates expectations of confrontation and violence. Our words have power to peacefully overcome our differences. Our words have power to escalate expectations of instability. Our words will build or destroy Zimbabwe. The choice is yours."Recently police arrested seven civic society leaders who are accused of getting traing from a Serbian organisation CANVAS which is alleged to have trained them in use of small arms and mass protests.CANVAS is a successor to Otpor a youth led organisation that toppled the Serbian dictator Slobadan Milosevic.Police have warned that they are ready to crush any acts of protests that may be unleashed to topple President Mnangagwa.