'Mnangagwa ran ZANU PF torture chambers'

by Mandla Ndlovu
51 mins ago
President Emmerson Mnangagwa ran torture since the days of the liberation struggle in Mozambique, Professor Jonathan Moyo has said.

Prof Moyo was responding to one Mthokozisi Nkosi who had said, "You (Prof Moyo) are looking for cheap sympathy. How many did you and Mugabe torture? For years ZANU PF was good for you since you had things your way, jikijiki you pretend to be pro-MDC."

Prof Moyo responded that, "The torture chamber in ZanuPF has been run by Mnangagwa since his Maputo days. Your lot can make all the noise and distortions you want to make but none of it will save your murderous Gukurahundists."

Moyo said he has evidence to the alleged crime.


"The evidence collected for adjudication by an international tribunal is too tight!"

Prof Moyo has recently revealed that the evidence linking Mnangagwa to various crimes was collected before the November 2017 bloody coup.

He said even the dockets that were opened against Mnangagwa but were never put to action.




Source - Byo24News

