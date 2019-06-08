Latest News Editor's Choice


Mthuli Ncube told to stay out of politics

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Dangote Group, representative in Zimbabwe, Mrs Josey Mahachi has told Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube to stay clear from the game of politics and focus on his job as a Finance Minister.

Ncube on Sunday celebrated a Twitter poll that was done by Zimlive and VOA which rated President Emmerson Mnangagwa as doing the perfect job in office.

Mahachi commented on Ncube's post on Twitter saying, "I dropped politics because I was inspired by someone like you. It's possible to serve without getting yourself muddy in the game sir! Please focus on financials and stay clean."

Over the past there were reports that Ncube was going to stand as ZANU PF candidate in Lupane East constituency.

Ncube reported developed cold feet and signaled that he will not be contesting.

In a related incident Mahachi said for billionaire Aliko Dangote to invest in Zimbabwe the country must meet certain conditions.

Said Mahachi, "Remove corrupt idiots in important offices, Stop using his name for political mileage yet putting spanners in his interests, Stop inflating prices because it's Aliko...he's a shrewd businessman who knows value for money, Last but not least let's put our house in order."

Mahachi added that Dangote loves Zimbabwe and one day he will definitely invest.

"The good thing is he loves Zimbabwe and he would still invest but only when the environment is better. So we wait when others move. I will still put my last drop of blood that he still invests when the time is right because it is never easy to convince him to fuel his jet and visit a country. That was done so invest he will."



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days