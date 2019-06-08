BREAKING: Chinamasa appointed Air Zimbabwe Board Chaiperson

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed former Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa as Chairperson of the national airline Air Zimbabwe.The public broadcaster also announced the following ZANU PF Politiburo appointments:Victor Matemadanda-Secretary for the Commissariat,Douglas Mahiya-Secretary for War Veterans, deputised by Headman Moyo.Zenzo Ncube- Deputy Director for War Veterans Affairs.More to follow...