Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: Chinamasa appointed Air Zimbabwe Board Chaiperson

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed former Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa as Chairperson of the national airline Air Zimbabwe.

The public broadcaster also announced the following ZANU PF Politiburo appointments:

Victor Matemadanda-Secretary for the Commissariat,

Douglas Mahiya-Secretary for War Veterans, deputised by Headman Moyo.

Zenzo Ncube- Deputy Director for War Veterans Affairs.

More to follow...



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZANU PF removes General Engelbert Rugeje from office

1 hr ago | 1532 Views

BREAKING: Morgan Tsvangirai's daughter dies

1 hr ago | 1912 Views

Chamisa: The personification of a selfish leader

1 hr ago | 873 Views

Mthuli Ncube told to stay out of politics

2 hrs ago | 1798 Views

'Mnangagwa ran ZANU PF torture chambers'

3 hrs ago | 4743 Views

Trevor Ncube warns Zimbabwe against war

4 hrs ago | 5911 Views

Dabengwa's Director flees CIOs...skips border

5 hrs ago | 5855 Views

MDC Youths to force Mnangagwa to resign

6 hrs ago | 3979 Views

Chiwenga's luxury jet arrives in Harare

6 hrs ago | 13312 Views

WATCH: Chamisa's 'partner' says Mnangagwa is legitimate President of Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 5373 Views

'Suffering of the populace is 'normal' under the economic transition,' says Mutsvangwa

7 hrs ago | 3918 Views

Biti, Mthuli in nasty exchange

8 hrs ago | 7325 Views

Harare woman up for stealing copper cables

8 hrs ago | 1848 Views

Matabeleland independence will come through the barrel of the gun

8 hrs ago | 2699 Views

Hungry lions hoovering around to devour Nyaminyami RDC response

8 hrs ago | 1141 Views

Chamisa's Bulawayo offices hit by violence

8 hrs ago | 1883 Views

'Zimbabwe could fall into anarchy'

8 hrs ago | 2199 Views

'Mnangagwa can't shoot entire nation'

8 hrs ago | 2424 Views

BCC extends bursary to A Level

8 hrs ago | 722 Views

Zimbabwe’s infrastructure structurally deficient: ZIE

8 hrs ago | 235 Views

Chamisa's ZCTU confronts RBZ in currency battle

8 hrs ago | 3104 Views

Mnangagwa told to walk the talk or suffer

8 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Jailed MDC councillor's wife wins Kadoma by-election

8 hrs ago | 1371 Views

Diamond workers want salaries in US$

8 hrs ago | 472 Views

Strategic planning, management needed in our electrical energy sector

8 hrs ago | 108 Views

Chickens coming home to roost

8 hrs ago | 856 Views

'Chinese bosses beat up Zimbabwean workers'

8 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Stern warning for criminals in ZNA

8 hrs ago | 654 Views

Amakhosi brings back radio dramas

8 hrs ago | 151 Views

Bulawayo - Tsholotsho Road upgrade gets additional funds

8 hrs ago | 311 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt fighting corrupt cartels'

8 hrs ago | 1643 Views

White farmer gets his land back in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 1221 Views

Zimra to undertake employee audit

9 hrs ago | 569 Views

Mnangagwa's govt rolls out food aid for urbanites

9 hrs ago | 510 Views

Bearded pupil loses appeal

9 hrs ago | 1010 Views

Police urged to intensify patrols

9 hrs ago | 708 Views

Mthuli Ncube's budget surplus hits $500m

9 hrs ago | 1489 Views

Cellphones to be banned in Zimbabwe Parliament

9 hrs ago | 727 Views

Chamisa's ZCTU throws weight behind Mnangagwa's TNF?

9 hrs ago | 2230 Views

Break-in at Ministry of Health

9 hrs ago | 518 Views

Guruve rural district council in need of US20k for road rehabilitation

9 hrs ago | 83 Views

Fare thee well Ruth Lemani

9 hrs ago | 501 Views

Biti challenges Ramaphosa

20 hrs ago | 4786 Views

Now is the time for Zapu to continue the liberation struggle

20 hrs ago | 1546 Views

Honorable Joseph Chinotimba is a hands on MP

20 hrs ago | 3437 Views

'To keep questioning legitimacy is undemocratic' - insane not to, especially after 39 years of rigged elections

20 hrs ago | 995 Views

Civil society & opposition leaders' arrests normal for the democratic struggles

20 hrs ago | 474 Views

MDC Reading protest and fundraiser

20 hrs ago | 1557 Views

Mugabe's shadow lingers on...

20 hrs ago | 1668 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days