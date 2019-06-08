News / National
BREAKING: Chinamasa appointed Air Zimbabwe Board Chaiperson
1 hr ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed former Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa as Chairperson of the national airline Air Zimbabwe.
The public broadcaster also announced the following ZANU PF Politiburo appointments:
Victor Matemadanda-Secretary for the Commissariat,
Douglas Mahiya-Secretary for War Veterans, deputised by Headman Moyo.
Zenzo Ncube- Deputy Director for War Veterans Affairs.
More to follow...
The public broadcaster also announced the following ZANU PF Politiburo appointments:
Victor Matemadanda-Secretary for the Commissariat,
Zenzo Ncube- Deputy Director for War Veterans Affairs.
More to follow...
Source - Byo24News