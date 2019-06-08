BREAKING: Morgan Tsvangirai's daughter dies

News / National

by Gibson Nyathi

MDC founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai's daughter Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java has died from injuries sustained in an accident last month.Tsvangirai-Java who was MDC Alliance Glenview South MP was involved in a head on collision in Kwekwe with a vehicle driven by a soldier.Her party announced her death on Monday afternoon."It is with a heavy heart that we announce that sad passing on of Glen view South MP and Women's Assembly Secretary Honourable Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java," said the party in a brief statement.The legislator had been in hospital since the accident and was voted women's assembly secretary in absentia at the recent MDC Alliance Congress in Gweru.