Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: Morgan Tsvangirai's daughter dies

by Gibson Nyathi
1 hr ago | Views
MDC founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai's daughter Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java has died from injuries sustained in an accident last month.

Tsvangirai-Java who was  MDC Alliance Glenview  South MP was involved in a head on collision in Kwekwe with a vehicle driven by a soldier.

Her party announced her death on Monday afternoon.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce that sad passing on of Glen view South MP and Women's Assembly Secretary Honourable Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java," said the party in a brief statement.

The legislator had been in hospital since the accident and was voted women's assembly secretary in absentia at the recent MDC Alliance Congress in Gweru.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZANU PF removes General Engelbert Rugeje from office

1 hr ago | 2140 Views

Chamisa: The personification of a selfish leader

2 hrs ago | 1122 Views

BREAKING: Chinamasa appointed Air Zimbabwe Board Chaiperson

2 hrs ago | 1868 Views

Mthuli Ncube told to stay out of politics

2 hrs ago | 2121 Views

'Mnangagwa ran ZANU PF torture chambers'

3 hrs ago | 5067 Views

Trevor Ncube warns Zimbabwe against war

4 hrs ago | 6197 Views

Dabengwa's Director flees CIOs...skips border

5 hrs ago | 6025 Views

MDC Youths to force Mnangagwa to resign

6 hrs ago | 4050 Views

Chiwenga's luxury jet arrives in Harare

6 hrs ago | 13646 Views

WATCH: Chamisa's 'partner' says Mnangagwa is legitimate President of Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 5455 Views

'Suffering of the populace is 'normal' under the economic transition,' says Mutsvangwa

7 hrs ago | 3979 Views

Biti, Mthuli in nasty exchange

8 hrs ago | 7427 Views

Harare woman up for stealing copper cables

8 hrs ago | 1877 Views

Matabeleland independence will come through the barrel of the gun

8 hrs ago | 2733 Views

Hungry lions hoovering around to devour Nyaminyami RDC response

8 hrs ago | 1162 Views

Chamisa's Bulawayo offices hit by violence

8 hrs ago | 1901 Views

'Zimbabwe could fall into anarchy'

8 hrs ago | 2225 Views

'Mnangagwa can't shoot entire nation'

8 hrs ago | 2465 Views

BCC extends bursary to A Level

8 hrs ago | 727 Views

Zimbabwe’s infrastructure structurally deficient: ZIE

8 hrs ago | 238 Views

Chamisa's ZCTU confronts RBZ in currency battle

8 hrs ago | 3162 Views

Mnangagwa told to walk the talk or suffer

8 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Jailed MDC councillor's wife wins Kadoma by-election

9 hrs ago | 1380 Views

Diamond workers want salaries in US$

9 hrs ago | 481 Views

Strategic planning, management needed in our electrical energy sector

9 hrs ago | 110 Views

Chickens coming home to roost

9 hrs ago | 866 Views

'Chinese bosses beat up Zimbabwean workers'

9 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Stern warning for criminals in ZNA

9 hrs ago | 666 Views

Amakhosi brings back radio dramas

9 hrs ago | 157 Views

Bulawayo - Tsholotsho Road upgrade gets additional funds

9 hrs ago | 318 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt fighting corrupt cartels'

9 hrs ago | 1692 Views

White farmer gets his land back in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 1233 Views

Zimra to undertake employee audit

9 hrs ago | 578 Views

Mnangagwa's govt rolls out food aid for urbanites

9 hrs ago | 521 Views

Bearded pupil loses appeal

9 hrs ago | 1024 Views

Police urged to intensify patrols

9 hrs ago | 720 Views

Mthuli Ncube's budget surplus hits $500m

9 hrs ago | 1510 Views

Cellphones to be banned in Zimbabwe Parliament

9 hrs ago | 737 Views

Chamisa's ZCTU throws weight behind Mnangagwa's TNF?

9 hrs ago | 2267 Views

Break-in at Ministry of Health

9 hrs ago | 526 Views

Guruve rural district council in need of US20k for road rehabilitation

9 hrs ago | 85 Views

Fare thee well Ruth Lemani

9 hrs ago | 508 Views

Biti challenges Ramaphosa

20 hrs ago | 4812 Views

Now is the time for Zapu to continue the liberation struggle

20 hrs ago | 1554 Views

Honorable Joseph Chinotimba is a hands on MP

20 hrs ago | 3453 Views

'To keep questioning legitimacy is undemocratic' - insane not to, especially after 39 years of rigged elections

20 hrs ago | 999 Views

Civil society & opposition leaders' arrests normal for the democratic struggles

20 hrs ago | 477 Views

MDC Reading protest and fundraiser

20 hrs ago | 1563 Views

Mugabe's shadow lingers on...

20 hrs ago | 1673 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days