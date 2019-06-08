Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZANU PF removes General Engelbert Rugeje from office

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has removed ZANU PF Secretary for Commissariat Engelbert Rugeje  from the powerful office and replaced him with Victor Matemadanda who was previously Secretary for War Veterans.

In a Twitter post ZANU PF said Rugeje remains a Politiburo member.

Rugeje took over the Commissariat post from Saviour Kasukuwere who was forced to exile after the November 2017 coup that ousted dictator Robert Mugabe after 37 years of iron rule.

The removal of Rugeje has fuelled speculations that Mnangagwa wants to pacify plots by the army to remove him through a Special Congress using ZANU PF structures.

When Kasukuwere was in power he used ZANU PF structures to remove party officials that were linked to Mnangagwa.

Rugeje is also the former chief of staff for the Zimbabwe National Army.

Rugeje was promoted to brigadier general in 1990 and became quartermaster of the ZNA. In the mid to late 1990s, he was actively involved in the Democratic Republic of Congo mission, in which he led successful counter insurgency missions.

He graduated from Lancaster University with both a Master of Defense and Strategic Studies degree and a Master of Laws degree. Major General Rugeje also holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard University. In 2000 he was promoted to major general, becoming the fourth in command of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days