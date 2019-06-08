Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe under scrutiny from the West

by Gibson Nyathi
1 min ago | Views
Zimbabwe is under close scrutiny by diplomatic missions posted in the country over the recent human rights abuses by the government, which has seen a surge in the arrest and torture of activists by state agents.

On Monday, the British and United States embassies jointly hosted Obert Masaraure, the leader of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) where he narrated to the diplomats his ordeal at the hands of state agents when he was abducted in Gweru on 5 June.  

Second secretary in the UK Embassy Calvin Duff called on Zimbabwean authorities to let ARTUZ exercise their constitutional rights without any hindrance.

"We met Obert Masaraure this morning with the US embassy in Harare to hear first-hand about his abduction and abuse. ARTUZ teachers should be free to exercise their constitutional rights without fear," he said.

Masaraure was reportedly bundled into an unmarked vehicle by state agents who went on to assault him. He later posted pictures of his back with injuries sustained from the lashes.

The statement by Duff follows comments by the United States embassy on June 7 that it was closely following the case of seven activists who were arrested over charges of plotting to unseat the government.

The seven were arrested at the Harare International Airport as they arrived from the Maldives where they attended a workshop which the state alleges was training them on how to depose the government through violent protests.  
 
Zimbabwe has suffered almost two decades of isolation by western countries who accuse the Southern African nation of, among other things, violation human rights.

Source - Byo24News

