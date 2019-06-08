Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: Mnangagwa and Chamisa battle on stage parody

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago
Artist Taffy Theman has produced a simulation of beef battle between MDC leader Nelson Chamisa and ZANU PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The simulation shows Mnangagwa taking the microphone  and start dissing Chamisa. Chamisa then takes the microphone and start responding to Mnangagwa.

Taffy was recently all over social media after posting a video simulation between Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

Watch the video below:




Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days