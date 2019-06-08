WATCH: Mnangagwa and Chamisa battle on stage parody

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Artist Taffy Theman has produced a simulation of beef battle between MDC leader Nelson Chamisa and ZANU PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa.The simulation shows Mnangagwa taking the microphone and start dissing Chamisa. Chamisa then takes the microphone and start responding to Mnangagwa.Taffy was recently all over social media after posting a video simulation between Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.Watch the video below: