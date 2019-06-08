Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Thokozani Khupe mourns Tsvangirai's daughter

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
MDC-T President Dr Thokozani Khupe has mourned the passing away of Mrs Vimbai Tsvangirai Java the daughter of the founding MDC President Morgan Richard Tsvangirai.

In a statement issued on Monday Khupe said, "It is with deep sadness and shock to hear about the loss of Vimbai Tsvangirai, Mrs Java. Words cannot even begin to express our sorrow and shock at the untimely death of our beloved comrade.

"On behalf of the Movement for Democratic Change and myself, l say please accept our deepest and heartfelt condolences on the loss of your loved one."

Khupe further comforted the Tsvangirai family urging them to find comfort that Vimbai is with the maker in heaven.

"To the Tsvangirai and Java family we say indeed we do not fully understand the pain you are going through right now, but our thoughts and prayers are with you right now.

"As you comprehend this profound loss, be assured of that each and every tear is a note of love rising up to the heavens."

Java, 36, who was recently elected the MDC Alliance women's assembly secretary-general, survived a horror crash that claimed two lives outside Kwekwe, 200km south of Harare in mid-May when they were travelling to Bulawayo.

Her death  is related to injuries she suffered in the accident. In the crash, her campaign manager and organising secretary for her Glen View South constituency, Paul Rukanda, and Tafadzwa Mundwa, her late mother Susan's cousin, died on the spot.

Vimbai is survived by her cleric husband Batsiranai Java of the Tabernacle of Grace Church. She was educated at Mabelreign Girls' High, a private school in Harare, and New Castle University in Australia, where she attained a bachelor's degree in development studies, and urban and regional planning in 2008.




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Mnangagwa and Chamisa battle on stage parody

1 hr ago | 1011 Views

Insurance companies milking the public again

2 hrs ago | 775 Views

Zimbabwe under scrutiny from the West

2 hrs ago | 1167 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa

2 hrs ago | 1454 Views

Foreigners beat up police officers in Johannesburg

4 hrs ago | 5888 Views

ZANU PF removes General Engelbert Rugeje from office

5 hrs ago | 7520 Views

BREAKING: Morgan Tsvangirai's daughter dies

5 hrs ago | 11672 Views

Chamisa: The personification of a selfish leader

5 hrs ago | 2824 Views

BREAKING: Chinamasa appointed Air Zimbabwe Board Chaiperson

5 hrs ago | 3916 Views

Mthuli Ncube told to stay out of politics

6 hrs ago | 4769 Views

'Mnangagwa ran ZANU PF torture chambers'

7 hrs ago | 8053 Views

Trevor Ncube warns Zimbabwe against war

8 hrs ago | 7890 Views

Dabengwa's Director flees CIOs...skips border

9 hrs ago | 7616 Views

MDC Youths to force Mnangagwa to resign

10 hrs ago | 4520 Views

Chiwenga's luxury jet arrives in Harare

10 hrs ago | 16403 Views

WATCH: Chamisa's 'partner' says Mnangagwa is legitimate President of Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 6034 Views

'Suffering of the populace is 'normal' under the economic transition,' says Mutsvangwa

11 hrs ago | 4497 Views

Biti, Mthuli in nasty exchange

12 hrs ago | 8588 Views

Harare woman up for stealing copper cables

12 hrs ago | 2181 Views

Matabeleland independence will come through the barrel of the gun

12 hrs ago | 3149 Views

Hungry lions hoovering around to devour Nyaminyami RDC response

12 hrs ago | 1296 Views

Chamisa's Bulawayo offices hit by violence

12 hrs ago | 2100 Views

'Zimbabwe could fall into anarchy'

12 hrs ago | 2406 Views

'Mnangagwa can't shoot entire nation'

12 hrs ago | 2648 Views

BCC extends bursary to A Level

12 hrs ago | 795 Views

Zimbabwe’s infrastructure structurally deficient: ZIE

12 hrs ago | 259 Views

Chamisa's ZCTU confronts RBZ in currency battle

12 hrs ago | 3607 Views

Mnangagwa told to walk the talk or suffer

12 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Jailed MDC councillor's wife wins Kadoma by-election

12 hrs ago | 1539 Views

Diamond workers want salaries in US$

12 hrs ago | 535 Views

Strategic planning, management needed in our electrical energy sector

12 hrs ago | 128 Views

Chickens coming home to roost

12 hrs ago | 936 Views

'Chinese bosses beat up Zimbabwean workers'

12 hrs ago | 1268 Views

Stern warning for criminals in ZNA

12 hrs ago | 746 Views

Amakhosi brings back radio dramas

12 hrs ago | 190 Views

Bulawayo - Tsholotsho Road upgrade gets additional funds

12 hrs ago | 374 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt fighting corrupt cartels'

12 hrs ago | 1945 Views

White farmer gets his land back in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1399 Views

Zimra to undertake employee audit

13 hrs ago | 620 Views

Mnangagwa's govt rolls out food aid for urbanites

13 hrs ago | 553 Views

Bearded pupil loses appeal

13 hrs ago | 1112 Views

Police urged to intensify patrols

13 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Mthuli Ncube's budget surplus hits $500m

13 hrs ago | 1728 Views

Cellphones to be banned in Zimbabwe Parliament

13 hrs ago | 840 Views

Chamisa's ZCTU throws weight behind Mnangagwa's TNF?

13 hrs ago | 2942 Views

Break-in at Ministry of Health

13 hrs ago | 567 Views

Guruve rural district council in need of US20k for road rehabilitation

13 hrs ago | 91 Views

Fare thee well Ruth Lemani

13 hrs ago | 555 Views

Biti challenges Ramaphosa

24 hrs ago | 4947 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days