Thokozani Khupe mourns Tsvangirai's daughter

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

MDC-T President Dr Thokozani Khupe has mourned the passing away of Mrs Vimbai Tsvangirai Java the daughter of the founding MDC President Morgan Richard Tsvangirai.In a statement issued on Monday Khupe said, "It is with deep sadness and shock to hear about the loss of Vimbai Tsvangirai, Mrs Java. Words cannot even begin to express our sorrow and shock at the untimely death of our beloved comrade."On behalf of the Movement for Democratic Change and myself, l say please accept our deepest and heartfelt condolences on the loss of your loved one."Khupe further comforted the Tsvangirai family urging them to find comfort that Vimbai is with the maker in heaven."To the Tsvangirai and Java family we say indeed we do not fully understand the pain you are going through right now, but our thoughts and prayers are with you right now."As you comprehend this profound loss, be assured of that each and every tear is a note of love rising up to the heavens."Java, 36, who was recently elected the MDC Alliance women's assembly secretary-general, survived a horror crash that claimed two lives outside Kwekwe, 200km south of Harare in mid-May when they were travelling to Bulawayo.Her death is related to injuries she suffered in the accident. In the crash, her campaign manager and organising secretary for her Glen View South constituency, Paul Rukanda, and Tafadzwa Mundwa, her late mother Susan's cousin, died on the spot.Vimbai is survived by her cleric husband Batsiranai Java of the Tabernacle of Grace Church. She was educated at Mabelreign Girls' High, a private school in Harare, and New Castle University in Australia, where she attained a bachelor's degree in development studies, and urban and regional planning in 2008.