Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Businessman up for US$1,5m fraud

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A Bulawayo businessman yesterday appeared in court on allegations of defrauding an unsuspecting land seeker of US$1,5 million in a botched property deal.

Ismail Moosa Lunat (age not supplied) allegedly sold a property that he had already sold to someone else some three years back. He was not asked to plead to the fraud charge when he was hauled before Harare magistrate Mrs Rumbidzai Mugwagwa. Due to the gravity of the offence, Lunat was advised to seek bail at the High Court.

It is alleged that sometime in August 2018, Lunat phoned Mr Mahomed Zakanya Patel, who is a managing director of Toppers Uniform, advising that he was selling a stand in Bulawayo for US$1,5 million.

The court heard that Mr Patel, who was in Harare at that time, travelled to Bulawayo to view the property. He showed interest in purchasing the property before the parties signed an agreement of sale on September 4 last year.

After negotiations, the purchase price was reduced to US$1,4 million.

According to the documents signed, Lunat stated that he was selling the property on behalf of one of his companies called Converging Investments (Pvt) Limited. It is alleged that Lunat showed Mr Patel an original copy of the title deeds and Form CR14 before the agreement was signed.

Upon signing the agreement, Mr Patel made a down payment of US$1 million in cash. Lunat allegedly advised Mr Patel to settle the balance of US$400 000 on or before December 15, 2018.

It is the prosecution's case that Mr Patel paid the balance on December 14, 2018 before he was given the original copy of the title deeds to the property. A follow-up with the Registrar of Deeds revealed that the property was, in factm registered in the name of Timothy Mafuka Nkomo.

Investigations revealed that Nkomo had purchased the said property from Lunat in 2015, hence he became the legitimate owner of the property.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chinamasa appointment to Air Zimbabwe board 'dubious'

1 hr ago | 562 Views

Zimbabwe may withdraw from Endangered-Species deal to sell $300m of ivory

1 hr ago | 233 Views

Wadyajena imports US$210k Lamborghini

1 hr ago | 1078 Views

Mnangagwa faces overthrow through citizen mass protests

1 hr ago | 920 Views

Chamisa is part of the solution, says Wadyajena

1 hr ago | 2348 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Tsvangirai's daughter

2 hrs ago | 771 Views

Mnangagwa elbows out Rugeje

2 hrs ago | 1289 Views

Man loses R500k to armed robbers

2 hrs ago | 789 Views

Air Zimbabwe needs $12m to stay afloat

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zanu-PF out to defend Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 495 Views

An economy cannot be managed by propaganda

2 hrs ago | 354 Views

'Mnangagwa ouster plotters' granted ZWL$1k bail

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

Police, robbers in high speed chase

2 hrs ago | 697 Views

Supreme Court judge interviews on

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zimbabwe courts used to abuse citizens, says Sikhala

2 hrs ago | 263 Views

Mnangagwa must come to his senses, re-think dialogue

2 hrs ago | 257 Views

Man runs amok, axes 4 villagers

2 hrs ago | 347 Views

Divisions rock MDC Midlands

2 hrs ago | 252 Views

Zimbabwe to be food insecure by September, says USAid

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Granny (66) arrested for attempted murder

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zimbabwe passport crisis set to ease

2 hrs ago | 638 Views

Telecel to clear licensing arrears

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zifa creditor masquerades as cop, caught on CCTV

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

RBZ rejects gold miners' demand

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance urged to accept defeat

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Zimbabwe's Ill-gotten wealth Bill to be gazetted

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Mixed feelings over Harare artistes at Econet gig

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Schools demand top up fees

2 hrs ago | 310 Views

Death in fight for hooker at brothel

2 hrs ago | 336 Views

Mnangagwa's name used in illegal mine takeover bid

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Matemadanda takes over from Engelbert Rugeje

2 hrs ago | 253 Views

Harare's new masterplan ready by year-end

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Cellphone ignites fire as pair siphons fuel from car

2 hrs ago | 289 Views

Mugabe son in-law case deferred to Sept 17

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Macro-economic stability critical for development

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

'Zimbabwe not ready to fully implement AfCFTA'

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Thokozani Khupe mourns Tsvangirai's daughter

14 hrs ago | 6321 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa and Chamisa battle on stage parody

15 hrs ago | 6757 Views

Insurance companies milking the public again

15 hrs ago | 3093 Views

Zimbabwe under scrutiny from the West

15 hrs ago | 3583 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa

15 hrs ago | 4609 Views

Foreigners beat up police officers in Johannesburg

17 hrs ago | 13172 Views

ZANU PF removes General Engelbert Rugeje from office

18 hrs ago | 10875 Views

BREAKING: Morgan Tsvangirai's daughter dies

18 hrs ago | 19579 Views

Chamisa: The personification of a selfish leader

19 hrs ago | 3704 Views

BREAKING: Chinamasa appointed Air Zimbabwe Board Chaiperson

19 hrs ago | 4994 Views

Mthuli Ncube told to stay out of politics

19 hrs ago | 6344 Views

'Mnangagwa ran ZANU PF torture chambers'

20 hrs ago | 10696 Views

Trevor Ncube warns Zimbabwe against war

22 hrs ago | 9491 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days