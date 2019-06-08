Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Harare's new masterplan ready by year-end

by Staff reporter
7 mins ago | Views
Harare City Council has completed a pilot study leading to a new Harare Masterplan which is expected to be ready before the end of year, an official has said.

In an interview, the city's acting chief planner, Mrs Wadzanayi Vutuza, said they rolled out questionnaires covering administrative, social and economic  services.

"We recently conducted a pilot study using Highfield and Hillside area which we completed and collected the data on the server," she said.

"From what we gathered from the study, people were not aware of the process. We discovered that many people were merely centred on service delivery issues like water and electricity, yet there are a lot of other things to consider when we talk of a masterplan."

Mrs Vutuza said throughout the month, the city will be going out to communities, educating them on the importance of their input in the formulation of the new masterplan.

"After we complete giving awareness in the communities in July, the city will begin to do the actual socio-economic study for areas in Harare," she said.

The local authority is also going to involve, the business community, ias well as different Government institutions that play a role in the crafting of the master-plan.

"Next month, we will be engaging different stakeholders, including some Government ministries, business people, Institution of Engineers as well as Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ)," said Mrs Vutuza.

After the information gathering is completed, the city will come up with policies to govern the development and 12 thematic groups will be deliberating the whole process. Some of the thematic groups include transport, health, land use, infrastructure, industries, commerce and employment. The study report is expected to be complete by mid-August.

"If everything goes according to plan, by mid-August we should have the report of study ready and we would need about a month and a half to complete the draft masterplan and the final copy will be ready before the year ends," said Mrs  Vutuza.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chinamasa appointment to Air Zimbabwe board 'dubious'

1 hr ago | 641 Views

Zimbabwe may withdraw from Endangered-Species deal to sell $300m of ivory

1 hr ago | 262 Views

Wadyajena imports US$210k Lamborghini

1 hr ago | 1192 Views

Mnangagwa faces overthrow through citizen mass protests

1 hr ago | 1039 Views

Chamisa is part of the solution, says Wadyajena

2 hrs ago | 2581 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Tsvangirai's daughter

2 hrs ago | 845 Views

Mnangagwa elbows out Rugeje

2 hrs ago | 1424 Views

Man loses R500k to armed robbers

2 hrs ago | 842 Views

Air Zimbabwe needs $12m to stay afloat

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Zanu-PF out to defend Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 516 Views

An economy cannot be managed by propaganda

2 hrs ago | 369 Views

'Mnangagwa ouster plotters' granted ZWL$1k bail

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Police, robbers in high speed chase

2 hrs ago | 757 Views

Supreme Court judge interviews on

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Zimbabwe courts used to abuse citizens, says Sikhala

2 hrs ago | 283 Views

Mnangagwa must come to his senses, re-think dialogue

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Man runs amok, axes 4 villagers

2 hrs ago | 366 Views

Divisions rock MDC Midlands

2 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zimbabwe to be food insecure by September, says USAid

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Granny (66) arrested for attempted murder

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zimbabwe passport crisis set to ease

2 hrs ago | 713 Views

Telecel to clear licensing arrears

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zifa creditor masquerades as cop, caught on CCTV

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

RBZ rejects gold miners' demand

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance urged to accept defeat

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zimbabwe's Ill-gotten wealth Bill to be gazetted

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mixed feelings over Harare artistes at Econet gig

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Schools demand top up fees

2 hrs ago | 326 Views

Death in fight for hooker at brothel

2 hrs ago | 346 Views

Mnangagwa's name used in illegal mine takeover bid

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Matemadanda takes over from Engelbert Rugeje

2 hrs ago | 261 Views

Cellphone ignites fire as pair siphons fuel from car

2 hrs ago | 309 Views

Businessman up for US$1,5m fraud

2 hrs ago | 245 Views

Mugabe son in-law case deferred to Sept 17

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Macro-economic stability critical for development

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

'Zimbabwe not ready to fully implement AfCFTA'

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Thokozani Khupe mourns Tsvangirai's daughter

14 hrs ago | 6339 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa and Chamisa battle on stage parody

15 hrs ago | 6793 Views

Insurance companies milking the public again

15 hrs ago | 3110 Views

Zimbabwe under scrutiny from the West

15 hrs ago | 3590 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa

15 hrs ago | 4628 Views

Foreigners beat up police officers in Johannesburg

17 hrs ago | 13216 Views

ZANU PF removes General Engelbert Rugeje from office

18 hrs ago | 10901 Views

BREAKING: Morgan Tsvangirai's daughter dies

18 hrs ago | 19597 Views

Chamisa: The personification of a selfish leader

19 hrs ago | 3712 Views

BREAKING: Chinamasa appointed Air Zimbabwe Board Chaiperson

19 hrs ago | 5001 Views

Mthuli Ncube told to stay out of politics

19 hrs ago | 6358 Views

'Mnangagwa ran ZANU PF torture chambers'

21 hrs ago | 10717 Views

Trevor Ncube warns Zimbabwe against war

22 hrs ago | 9510 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days