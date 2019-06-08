Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's name used in illegal mine takeover bid

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THREE Kwekwe men have been arrested for allegedly masquerading as officers from the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) sent by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to take over a mine in Shangani.

Gostaff Gomo (37), Isaac Makore (37) and Tichaona Chinosengwa (35) appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi facing charges of impersonating a public officer in violation of section 179 (1) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

The trio, which is being represented by Mr Boswell Chideme of Mavhunga and Associates, was remanded in custody to today for bail application.

Prosecuting, Mr Mufaro Mageza said on March 5 this year, the accused drove to Tobo Mining Syndicate in Shangani, Matabeleland South province in a Zanu-PF vehicle from Zhombe Constituency.

On arrival they confronted the owner of the mine, Ms Priscilla Ncube and introduced themselves as CIO officials purportedly sent by President Mnangagwa to take over the mine.

"The accused persons threatened the complainant with unspecified action insisting that she must vacate the mine to allow them to take over the operations," said Mr Mageza.

Meanwhile, a Zanu-PF youth member in Bulawayo, who allegedly also used President Mnangagwa's name to extort US$12 000 from the same woman was yesterday further remanded in custody to today pending ruling on his application for bail.

He appeared before Mr Mkhwananzi facing extortion charges. Blessed Mushando (27) was arrested on Saturday during a dawn raid at his place of residence in the Central Business District in a joint operation by members of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) from Harare and Bulawayo.

Mushando, who was once arrested on similar charges in 2017, is accused of duping the woman of US$12 000, after he allegedly told her that he was linked to President Mnangagwa and could liaise with his office to secure her mining interests.  

Mr Mageza said on March 24 this year Mushando allegedly drove a Zanu-PF branded vehicle to Shangani, where he met the complainant, Ms Ncube. It is allegedly that he misrepresented himself, telling Ms Ncube that she should pay US$12 000 to President Mnangagwa for her to secure the mine.  

"Mushando extorted the complainant of US$2 000 after telling her that he had the capacity to assist her in securing the mine. He told her that the mine had been targeted by the President's Office in turning around the economy, as it was rich in gold. Mushando was allegedly given the money by one Dumisani Ndlovu on behalf of Ms Ncube," said the prosecutor.

On 26 March Mushando allegedly contacted Ms Ncube, while he was in Harare telling her that she needed to pay the balance to conclude the deal. Ms Ncube allegedly paid the US$10 000 with the hope that the mine would indeed be secured.  

Ms Ncube, sometime last week, after realising that she had been duped, as the mine had been taken by someone else, made a police report leading to Mushando's arrest.



Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chinamasa appointment to Air Zimbabwe board 'dubious'

1 hr ago | 682 Views

Zimbabwe may withdraw from Endangered-Species deal to sell $300m of ivory

1 hr ago | 282 Views

Wadyajena imports US$210k Lamborghini

1 hr ago | 1258 Views

Mnangagwa faces overthrow through citizen mass protests

2 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Chamisa is part of the solution, says Wadyajena

2 hrs ago | 2704 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Tsvangirai's daughter

2 hrs ago | 884 Views

Mnangagwa elbows out Rugeje

2 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Man loses R500k to armed robbers

2 hrs ago | 879 Views

Air Zimbabwe needs $12m to stay afloat

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zanu-PF out to defend Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 529 Views

An economy cannot be managed by propaganda

2 hrs ago | 379 Views

'Mnangagwa ouster plotters' granted ZWL$1k bail

2 hrs ago | 245 Views

Police, robbers in high speed chase

2 hrs ago | 785 Views

Supreme Court judge interviews on

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Zimbabwe courts used to abuse citizens, says Sikhala

2 hrs ago | 294 Views

Mnangagwa must come to his senses, re-think dialogue

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

Man runs amok, axes 4 villagers

2 hrs ago | 388 Views

Divisions rock MDC Midlands

2 hrs ago | 276 Views

Zimbabwe to be food insecure by September, says USAid

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Granny (66) arrested for attempted murder

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Zimbabwe passport crisis set to ease

2 hrs ago | 749 Views

Telecel to clear licensing arrears

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zifa creditor masquerades as cop, caught on CCTV

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

RBZ rejects gold miners' demand

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance urged to accept defeat

2 hrs ago | 224 Views

Zimbabwe's Ill-gotten wealth Bill to be gazetted

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

Mixed feelings over Harare artistes at Econet gig

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Schools demand top up fees

2 hrs ago | 344 Views

Death in fight for hooker at brothel

2 hrs ago | 365 Views

Matemadanda takes over from Engelbert Rugeje

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

Harare's new masterplan ready by year-end

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Cellphone ignites fire as pair siphons fuel from car

2 hrs ago | 315 Views

Businessman up for US$1,5m fraud

2 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mugabe son in-law case deferred to Sept 17

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Macro-economic stability critical for development

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

'Zimbabwe not ready to fully implement AfCFTA'

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Thokozani Khupe mourns Tsvangirai's daughter

14 hrs ago | 6353 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa and Chamisa battle on stage parody

15 hrs ago | 6814 Views

Insurance companies milking the public again

15 hrs ago | 3117 Views

Zimbabwe under scrutiny from the West

15 hrs ago | 3594 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa

15 hrs ago | 4639 Views

Foreigners beat up police officers in Johannesburg

17 hrs ago | 13248 Views

ZANU PF removes General Engelbert Rugeje from office

19 hrs ago | 10916 Views

BREAKING: Morgan Tsvangirai's daughter dies

19 hrs ago | 19609 Views

Chamisa: The personification of a selfish leader

19 hrs ago | 3719 Views

BREAKING: Chinamasa appointed Air Zimbabwe Board Chaiperson

19 hrs ago | 5006 Views

Mthuli Ncube told to stay out of politics

19 hrs ago | 6362 Views

'Mnangagwa ran ZANU PF torture chambers'

21 hrs ago | 10725 Views

Trevor Ncube warns Zimbabwe against war

22 hrs ago | 9525 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days