Death in fight for hooker at brothel

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
POLICE in Hwange have arrested four people, two of them twin brothers, for allegedly fatally assaulting an unidentified man at a brothel in Hwange.  

The brothers Ashford and Joseph Nasilele (34), Greatjoy Nyoni (25) and Brian Ndlovu (23) were arrested yesterday and charged with murder. They allegedly used switches to assault the man whose identity is yet to be established leaving him for dead .

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese was not reachable on her mobile phone to confirm the incident which happened on Saturday.

The murder took place at a house used as a brothel by commercial sex workers in Raylton.  

A police source said the suspects were in police cells assisting with investigations.  The source said while a report made to the police alleged that the now deceased was suspected to be a thief, those closer to the goings on had said he had visited one of the hookers but found another man in the room leading to a fight.

Other occupants of the house allegedly joined in to assault the deceased.

According to the source, the now deceased begged to be taken to hospital after the assault but his attackers dragged him out of the yard and dumped his body at a nearby dumpsite.  

"On June 7, a woman was awakened by noise of the now deceased who was screaming for help outside her yard. She went to check and found Ashford holding the now deceased by the hand questioning him about what he was doing in the yard," said the source.

The suspects allegedly started assaulting him before letting him go.  The now deceased allegedly returned to the yard at around 3AM begging the four attackers to take him to hospital as he was in deep pain.  It is alleged that the suspects further assaulted him until he became unconscious.  

Ashford dragged and dumped him at a dumpsite.

The man's body was discovered by passers-by in the morning and a report was made to the police leading to the arrest of the quartet. The deceased body was taken to Hwange Colliery Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem.
Source - chronicle

