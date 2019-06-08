Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Schools demand top up fees

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
SOME boarding schools are demanding top up fees for this term as they seek to cushion themselves against escalating prices of goods and services.  

The schools say they were left with no other option after prices of basic commodities increased beyond what they had budgeted. The development comes at a time when parents are struggling to pay fees with some schools resorting to payment plans.

Some parents were forced to withdraw their children from boarding schools as it became impossible for them to pay the exorbitant fees and buy uniforms, whose cost is also beyond the reach of many.

Primary and Secondary Education Deputy Minister Edgar Moyo, however, said schools were not allowed to charge top up fees unless they have been given the green light by the Ministry.

He said the reason why schools were running out of food was due to poor planning.

"Schools have not been given the leeway to increase fees without approval from the Government. If a school's proposal to increase fees or charge top up has not been approved then the fees structure remains the same.

"When the proposal comes from the school, it has to be a joint proposal by the school authorities and the parents. These top ups being demanded by schools are a sign of poor planning. Schools must plan ahead to avoid burdening parents," said Deputy Minister Moyo.

Parents yesterday told Chronicle that while they understand the plight of schools, it was not easy for them to raise the money required.

"It's not easy because some of us are still struggling to clear the fees and we have other children back home who need to be fed and go to school," said Mrs Rosemary Mhlanga from Pumula.

Another parent, Mr Edwin Ndebele from North End said parents were now being forced into debts to cover the costs of fees and school uniforms.

"This situation is forcing us into debt and it's not healthy at all. Education is a basic human right and as parents we can't deny our children access to school but the situation has become unbearable. I hope the Government finds a solution soon," said Mr Ndebele.

An official at one of the schools that is demanding more money from parents said the economic situation had forced them to call an emergency meeting with parents to map the way forward.

"When parents paid schools fees, which was RTGS$1 200 at the beginning of the term, we thought the money would be enough to buy all the necessary food and pay for all the services for the term.  

"Due to the continuous escalation of prices, we realised that the money won't take us through the rest of the term. We therefore called for a meeting to discuss with parents and we agreed to top us with RTGS$300," said the official who declined to be named.

Last term, some schools requested that parents start to pay part of the fees in the form of groceries which included mealie-meal, cooking oil, sugar, macaroni, sugar beans, rice and detergents.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chinamasa appointment to Air Zimbabwe board 'dubious'

1 hr ago | 652 Views

Zimbabwe may withdraw from Endangered-Species deal to sell $300m of ivory

1 hr ago | 268 Views

Wadyajena imports US$210k Lamborghini

1 hr ago | 1217 Views

Mnangagwa faces overthrow through citizen mass protests

1 hr ago | 1056 Views

Chamisa is part of the solution, says Wadyajena

2 hrs ago | 2623 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Tsvangirai's daughter

2 hrs ago | 861 Views

Mnangagwa elbows out Rugeje

2 hrs ago | 1445 Views

Man loses R500k to armed robbers

2 hrs ago | 861 Views

Air Zimbabwe needs $12m to stay afloat

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Zanu-PF out to defend Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 518 Views

An economy cannot be managed by propaganda

2 hrs ago | 373 Views

'Mnangagwa ouster plotters' granted ZWL$1k bail

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Police, robbers in high speed chase

2 hrs ago | 765 Views

Supreme Court judge interviews on

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Zimbabwe courts used to abuse citizens, says Sikhala

2 hrs ago | 285 Views

Mnangagwa must come to his senses, re-think dialogue

2 hrs ago | 289 Views

Man runs amok, axes 4 villagers

2 hrs ago | 370 Views

Divisions rock MDC Midlands

2 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zimbabwe to be food insecure by September, says USAid

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Granny (66) arrested for attempted murder

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Zimbabwe passport crisis set to ease

2 hrs ago | 720 Views

Telecel to clear licensing arrears

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zifa creditor masquerades as cop, caught on CCTV

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

RBZ rejects gold miners' demand

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance urged to accept defeat

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

Zimbabwe's Ill-gotten wealth Bill to be gazetted

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Mixed feelings over Harare artistes at Econet gig

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Death in fight for hooker at brothel

2 hrs ago | 353 Views

Mnangagwa's name used in illegal mine takeover bid

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Matemadanda takes over from Engelbert Rugeje

2 hrs ago | 261 Views

Harare's new masterplan ready by year-end

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Cellphone ignites fire as pair siphons fuel from car

2 hrs ago | 310 Views

Businessman up for US$1,5m fraud

2 hrs ago | 247 Views

Mugabe son in-law case deferred to Sept 17

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Macro-economic stability critical for development

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

'Zimbabwe not ready to fully implement AfCFTA'

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Thokozani Khupe mourns Tsvangirai's daughter

14 hrs ago | 6342 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa and Chamisa battle on stage parody

15 hrs ago | 6796 Views

Insurance companies milking the public again

15 hrs ago | 3112 Views

Zimbabwe under scrutiny from the West

15 hrs ago | 3591 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa

15 hrs ago | 4633 Views

Foreigners beat up police officers in Johannesburg

17 hrs ago | 13226 Views

ZANU PF removes General Engelbert Rugeje from office

19 hrs ago | 10905 Views

BREAKING: Morgan Tsvangirai's daughter dies

19 hrs ago | 19600 Views

Chamisa: The personification of a selfish leader

19 hrs ago | 3717 Views

BREAKING: Chinamasa appointed Air Zimbabwe Board Chaiperson

19 hrs ago | 5005 Views

Mthuli Ncube told to stay out of politics

19 hrs ago | 6359 Views

'Mnangagwa ran ZANU PF torture chambers'

21 hrs ago | 10719 Views

Trevor Ncube warns Zimbabwe against war

22 hrs ago | 9517 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days