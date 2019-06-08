Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe's Ill-gotten wealth Bill to be gazetted

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A BILL to empower the State to seize ill-gotten wealth is expected to gazetted on Friday before the legislative process commences in Parliament next week, a Cabinet Minister has said.

The crafting of the Micro Finance Bill attests to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's determination to fight corruption as part of a number of far reaching reforms underway in the country.

In an interview, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said the Bill was developed to deal with unexplained wealth and is expected to be gazetted on Friday before it is introduced in Parliament next week.

The new piece of legislation will authorise the High Court to issue an unexplained wealth order on properties of individuals. The country has witnessed a surge in individuals who accumulate wealth overnight amid concerns over rampant corruption activities.

"Under the Presidential Powers (Temporary Measures), regulations to do with unexplained wealth where upon application to the judge, the police can get an order compelling someone to explain where he got his/ her wealth. If that person fails to do so, the ill-gotten wealth will be forfeited," he said.

"So we have been amending the Micro Finance Act to incorporate that to give legal effect when we want to forfeit wealth one can't explain. The Bill will be gazetted this Friday. It will go before Parliament; it should go next week and legislative process will then commence."

Officially commissioning the fifth specialised anti-corruption court in the country in Gweru on Friday, Minister Ziyambi said corruption was hitting the poor mostly since they cannot pay bribes.

"As Minister in charge of the administration of justice, I take immense pride in that all these institutions have fully embraced His Excellency, the President of Zimbabwe's clarion call for a corruption free Zimbabwe in order for the country to attract increased Foreign Direct Investment," he said.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chinamasa appointment to Air Zimbabwe board 'dubious'

1 hr ago | 651 Views

Zimbabwe may withdraw from Endangered-Species deal to sell $300m of ivory

1 hr ago | 267 Views

Wadyajena imports US$210k Lamborghini

1 hr ago | 1216 Views

Mnangagwa faces overthrow through citizen mass protests

1 hr ago | 1056 Views

Chamisa is part of the solution, says Wadyajena

2 hrs ago | 2622 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Tsvangirai's daughter

2 hrs ago | 860 Views

Mnangagwa elbows out Rugeje

2 hrs ago | 1445 Views

Man loses R500k to armed robbers

2 hrs ago | 861 Views

Air Zimbabwe needs $12m to stay afloat

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Zanu-PF out to defend Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 518 Views

An economy cannot be managed by propaganda

2 hrs ago | 373 Views

'Mnangagwa ouster plotters' granted ZWL$1k bail

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Police, robbers in high speed chase

2 hrs ago | 764 Views

Supreme Court judge interviews on

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Zimbabwe courts used to abuse citizens, says Sikhala

2 hrs ago | 285 Views

Mnangagwa must come to his senses, re-think dialogue

2 hrs ago | 288 Views

Man runs amok, axes 4 villagers

2 hrs ago | 370 Views

Divisions rock MDC Midlands

2 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zimbabwe to be food insecure by September, says USAid

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Granny (66) arrested for attempted murder

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zimbabwe passport crisis set to ease

2 hrs ago | 720 Views

Telecel to clear licensing arrears

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zifa creditor masquerades as cop, caught on CCTV

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

RBZ rejects gold miners' demand

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance urged to accept defeat

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

Mixed feelings over Harare artistes at Econet gig

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Schools demand top up fees

2 hrs ago | 329 Views

Death in fight for hooker at brothel

2 hrs ago | 353 Views

Mnangagwa's name used in illegal mine takeover bid

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Matemadanda takes over from Engelbert Rugeje

2 hrs ago | 261 Views

Harare's new masterplan ready by year-end

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Cellphone ignites fire as pair siphons fuel from car

2 hrs ago | 310 Views

Businessman up for US$1,5m fraud

2 hrs ago | 247 Views

Mugabe son in-law case deferred to Sept 17

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Macro-economic stability critical for development

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

'Zimbabwe not ready to fully implement AfCFTA'

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Thokozani Khupe mourns Tsvangirai's daughter

14 hrs ago | 6342 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa and Chamisa battle on stage parody

15 hrs ago | 6796 Views

Insurance companies milking the public again

15 hrs ago | 3112 Views

Zimbabwe under scrutiny from the West

15 hrs ago | 3591 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa

15 hrs ago | 4633 Views

Foreigners beat up police officers in Johannesburg

17 hrs ago | 13226 Views

ZANU PF removes General Engelbert Rugeje from office

19 hrs ago | 10905 Views

BREAKING: Morgan Tsvangirai's daughter dies

19 hrs ago | 19600 Views

Chamisa: The personification of a selfish leader

19 hrs ago | 3717 Views

BREAKING: Chinamasa appointed Air Zimbabwe Board Chaiperson

19 hrs ago | 5005 Views

Mthuli Ncube told to stay out of politics

19 hrs ago | 6359 Views

'Mnangagwa ran ZANU PF torture chambers'

21 hrs ago | 10719 Views

Trevor Ncube warns Zimbabwe against war

22 hrs ago | 9517 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days