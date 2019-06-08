Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Telecel to clear licensing arrears

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
MOBILE operator Telecel Zimbabwe has said it is now targeting to clear its licensing obligations of US$137,5 million to Government by 2020.

In 2013 the mobile operator made an arrangement with the Postal Regulatory Authority (Potraz) to pay off its fees in instalments after the regulator had made moves to cancel the operator's licence. However, the mobile operator missed its payment plans last year and in 2017 and now owes an outstanding US$93,5 million.

The whole $137,5 million was supposed to be paid in 2013.  According to a payment plan agreed between Telecel and Potraz, Telecel was supposed to pay US$15m in 2017 and US$20m in 2018.

Telecel's chief executive officer Mrs Angeline Vere said her company was being weighed down by the harsh economic conditions that the country is facing but was working on ensuring it complies with regulatory requirements.  

"We have obviously been affected by the downturn in the economy like any other organisation in this economy but we are in constant communication with the regulatory authorities to explore ways of ensuring we comply as expected," online technology magazine, TechZim, quoted Mrs Vere at the weekend.

"At the moment, with various ongoing efforts to recapitalise the company, and the gradual improvement in our financial performance, we have reason to believe we will be able to meet the requirements expected of us."

Of interest among the three mobile operators operating in the country, only Econet Wireless paid for their licence in full. NetOne, like Telecel, has also made a payment plan with Potraz and their debt is to be cleared by 2027.  

Meanwhile, Telecel's board members have been at cross roads over attempts to oust Mrs Vere over allegations that she has turned the telecoms company into a loss-making entity since taking over the reins in 2015.  

In an emailed letter dated May 22, 2019 revealed to our sister publication, The Sunday Mail, board members pushing for Mrs Vere's ouster also claim that in addition to failing to uphold her duties, she has allegedly failed to produce audited financial statements since she assumed office.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chinamasa appointment to Air Zimbabwe board 'dubious'

1 hr ago | 681 Views

Zimbabwe may withdraw from Endangered-Species deal to sell $300m of ivory

1 hr ago | 282 Views

Wadyajena imports US$210k Lamborghini

1 hr ago | 1257 Views

Mnangagwa faces overthrow through citizen mass protests

1 hr ago | 1102 Views

Chamisa is part of the solution, says Wadyajena

2 hrs ago | 2703 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Tsvangirai's daughter

2 hrs ago | 884 Views

Mnangagwa elbows out Rugeje

2 hrs ago | 1501 Views

Man loses R500k to armed robbers

2 hrs ago | 878 Views

Air Zimbabwe needs $12m to stay afloat

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zanu-PF out to defend Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 529 Views

An economy cannot be managed by propaganda

2 hrs ago | 379 Views

'Mnangagwa ouster plotters' granted ZWL$1k bail

2 hrs ago | 245 Views

Police, robbers in high speed chase

2 hrs ago | 784 Views

Supreme Court judge interviews on

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Zimbabwe courts used to abuse citizens, says Sikhala

2 hrs ago | 294 Views

Mnangagwa must come to his senses, re-think dialogue

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

Man runs amok, axes 4 villagers

2 hrs ago | 387 Views

Divisions rock MDC Midlands

2 hrs ago | 276 Views

Zimbabwe to be food insecure by September, says USAid

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Granny (66) arrested for attempted murder

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Zimbabwe passport crisis set to ease

2 hrs ago | 749 Views

Zifa creditor masquerades as cop, caught on CCTV

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

RBZ rejects gold miners' demand

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance urged to accept defeat

2 hrs ago | 224 Views

Zimbabwe's Ill-gotten wealth Bill to be gazetted

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

Mixed feelings over Harare artistes at Econet gig

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Schools demand top up fees

2 hrs ago | 344 Views

Death in fight for hooker at brothel

2 hrs ago | 365 Views

Mnangagwa's name used in illegal mine takeover bid

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Matemadanda takes over from Engelbert Rugeje

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

Harare's new masterplan ready by year-end

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Cellphone ignites fire as pair siphons fuel from car

2 hrs ago | 315 Views

Businessman up for US$1,5m fraud

2 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mugabe son in-law case deferred to Sept 17

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Macro-economic stability critical for development

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

'Zimbabwe not ready to fully implement AfCFTA'

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Thokozani Khupe mourns Tsvangirai's daughter

14 hrs ago | 6353 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa and Chamisa battle on stage parody

15 hrs ago | 6814 Views

Insurance companies milking the public again

15 hrs ago | 3117 Views

Zimbabwe under scrutiny from the West

15 hrs ago | 3594 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa

15 hrs ago | 4638 Views

Foreigners beat up police officers in Johannesburg

17 hrs ago | 13248 Views

ZANU PF removes General Engelbert Rugeje from office

19 hrs ago | 10916 Views

BREAKING: Morgan Tsvangirai's daughter dies

19 hrs ago | 19609 Views

Chamisa: The personification of a selfish leader

19 hrs ago | 3719 Views

BREAKING: Chinamasa appointed Air Zimbabwe Board Chaiperson

19 hrs ago | 5006 Views

Mthuli Ncube told to stay out of politics

19 hrs ago | 6362 Views

'Mnangagwa ran ZANU PF torture chambers'

21 hrs ago | 10725 Views

Trevor Ncube warns Zimbabwe against war

22 hrs ago | 9525 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days