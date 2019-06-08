Latest News Editor's Choice


Granny (66) arrested for attempted murder

by Staf reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
AN outraged Rusape granny struck a fellow villager with an axe after he accused her of witchcraft.

Manicaland police spokesperson inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the incident yesterday.

According to Kakohwa, on June 6 around 4pm, Claris Bakare (66), who is being charged with attempted murder, was at her homestead in Musariri village under Chief Tandi.

The complainant in the matter, Edward Mutambira, who is from the same village, was on his way to see his brother, lan Musendo, and passed through Bakare's homestead.

Mutambira reportedly shouted at Bakare claiming that she was a witch, accusing her of killing his son sometime in the past.

They started to exchange harsh words and Bakare, out of anger, went into her hut and took an axe, which she used to strike the complainant once on the head.

Bakare's neighbour, Jesi Mugoneri, went to the scene and found the complainant bleeding profusely.

Mugoneri notified the complainant's wife, Nyaradzo Maramba, who then took Mutambira to Rusape General Hospital before reporting the matter to local police, leading to Bakare's arrest.

Source - newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days