Man runs amok, axes 4 villagers

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police in Mudzi, Mashonaland East province, have launched a manhunt for a local man who allegedly went berserk, breaking into villagers' homes demanding money before axing them.Four villagers were left hospitalised after the suspect, Simbarashe Chinyamwaka (25) of Chikwanda village under Chief Chimukoko, ran amok and axed them within a short period of time.Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident and said the victims were admitted at Kotwa District Hospital, where they were in a stable condition."I confirm receiving a report of an attempted murder case in which a Mudzi man allegedly axed four villagers," Mwanza said."The suspect was not located and is believed to have crossed over to neighbouring Mozambique. Police are appealing to anyone with any information on his whereabouts to report to any nearest police station."According to police, on June 5 at around 3am, Chinyamwaka allegedly attacked Silas Svovera (27) and his brother Simon (22).He then proceeded to the homestead of Kadzinga Kasayawa (65), where he demanded cash and hit him in the forehead. He later attacked 59-year-old Stella Chaiseva while she was sleeping.The suspect demanded money from her before striking her with an axe on the head.The matter was reported at Kotwa Police Station. All complainants were referred to Kotwa District Hospital for medical examination.Three of the complainants were admitted at the hospital, while Simon was treated and discharged.