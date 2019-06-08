'Mnangagwa ouster plotters' granted ZWL$1k bail

News / National

by Staff reporter

Two civil society leaders, who are facing charges of trying to subvert President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government, were yesterday released on ZWL$1 000 bail each after the Prosecutor-General's (PG) Office consented to their freedom bid.The director of Female Prisoners Support Trust (FPST), Beauty Rita Nyampinga, and director of Women's Academy for Leadership and Political Excellence (WALPE), Stabile Dewa, were granted bail by High Court judge Justice Amy Tsanga, albeit under stringent bail conditions.The two are also charged with inciting public violence.As part of their bail conditions, the duo was ordered to report to the police every day, to reside at their given addresses, surrender their travel document and not to interfere with State witnesses.The two women had been behind bars following their arrest by police on May 28, 2019 upon their arrival at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport from Maldives.Their accomplices, George Makoni, Tatenda Mombeyarara, Gamuchirai Mukura, Frank Nyasha Mpahlo and Farirai Gumbonzvanda, last Friday appeared before Justice Tawanda Chitapi and were released on ZWL$1 000 bail each, also coupled with stringent conditions.In his judgment, Justice Chitapi said the programme that led to the incarceration of the five activists had nothing to do with subversion, but rather, the State had tried to make its own case out of it, adding it had failed to place anything before the court to show that the workshop had something to do with subversion.