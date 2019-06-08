Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Air Zimbabwe needs $12m to stay afloat

by Staff reporter
34 mins ago | Views
AIR ZIMBABWE judicial manager Reggie Saruchera says he is pushing authorities to avail a $12 million package to maintain the airline's fleet and acquire additional aircraft.

Saruchera told parliamentarians during a tour of the company that his immediate plan was to have two airbuses and two Ambraers in the sky in the next six months.

"We are planning to have at least four planes running in the next six months .We have an Airbus 320, a 120-seater which needs $3,5 million to fix and repair. We have ownership issues with a company called Southjet, which is claiming to own this plane so we want this ratified. The other Airbus 320 is in Johannesburg and needs $ 5, 5 million to maintain as well," he said.

Saruchera said he also intended to acquire an Ambraer at a cost of about $2 million, which will service local and regional routes, adding to the existing one.

"We are pushing the government to capitalise the airline to the tune of US$10 million to US$12 million," Saruchera said.

He added the airline was charging fares in both US and RTGS dollars in line with the prevailing situation.

Saruchera said the other two 767 Boeings, which were flying, were currently down for C-check, adding the other one should be done within the next two weeks.

"But we think the 767s have had their time and must rest now," he said.

Air Zimbabwe owes a combined US$341 million to foreign and domestic creditors as at August 31, 2018.

The airliner was placed under reconstruction last October.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mana Pools: Second Best African Safari Park of 2019

13 secs ago | 0 Views

Use of bicycles and decongestion of the CBD

2 mins ago | 2 Views

MDC ratchet up calls for mass protests - piggybacking TA, another MDC sell-out and Zanu-PF whitewash

2 mins ago | 5 Views

Let us respect our village heads and Chiefs

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimnat and THI bring agricultural innovation to ADMA Agrishow

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Record number of chartered secretaries graduate

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Opposition, Civic Groups, et al should soon coordinate peaceful protests to inspire Mnangagwa to resign

7 mins ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe TREASURY QUARTERLY BULLETIN (January – March 2019)

7 mins ago | 9 Views

4 000 Shonas to be granted Kenyan citzenship by 2020

9 mins ago | 32 Views

Nhlanhla Ndiweni to appear in court on 12th of June 2019

10 mins ago | 25 Views

Chinamasa appointment to Air Zimbabwe board 'dubious'

2 hrs ago | 862 Views

Zimbabwe may withdraw from Endangered-Species deal to sell $300m of ivory

2 hrs ago | 340 Views

Wadyajena imports US$210k Lamborghini

2 hrs ago | 1495 Views

Mnangagwa faces overthrow through citizen mass protests

2 hrs ago | 1348 Views

Chamisa is part of the solution, says Wadyajena

2 hrs ago | 3194 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Tsvangirai's daughter

2 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Mnangagwa elbows out Rugeje

2 hrs ago | 1734 Views

Man loses R500k to armed robbers

2 hrs ago | 969 Views

Zanu-PF out to defend Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 568 Views

An economy cannot be managed by propaganda

2 hrs ago | 412 Views

'Mnangagwa ouster plotters' granted ZWL$1k bail

2 hrs ago | 263 Views

Police, robbers in high speed chase

2 hrs ago | 867 Views

Supreme Court judge interviews on

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zimbabwe courts used to abuse citizens, says Sikhala

2 hrs ago | 344 Views

Mnangagwa must come to his senses, re-think dialogue

2 hrs ago | 337 Views

Man runs amok, axes 4 villagers

2 hrs ago | 419 Views

Divisions rock MDC Midlands

2 hrs ago | 307 Views

Zimbabwe to be food insecure by September, says USAid

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Granny (66) arrested for attempted murder

2 hrs ago | 224 Views

Zimbabwe passport crisis set to ease

2 hrs ago | 873 Views

Telecel to clear licensing arrears

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zifa creditor masquerades as cop, caught on CCTV

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

RBZ rejects gold miners' demand

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance urged to accept defeat

2 hrs ago | 250 Views

Zimbabwe's Ill-gotten wealth Bill to be gazetted

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Mixed feelings over Harare artistes at Econet gig

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Schools demand top up fees

2 hrs ago | 375 Views

Death in fight for hooker at brothel

2 hrs ago | 394 Views

Mnangagwa's name used in illegal mine takeover bid

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Matemadanda takes over from Engelbert Rugeje

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

Harare's new masterplan ready by year-end

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Cellphone ignites fire as pair siphons fuel from car

2 hrs ago | 359 Views

Businessman up for US$1,5m fraud

3 hrs ago | 276 Views

Mugabe son in-law case deferred to Sept 17

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Macro-economic stability critical for development

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

'Zimbabwe not ready to fully implement AfCFTA'

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Thokozani Khupe mourns Tsvangirai's daughter

15 hrs ago | 6384 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa and Chamisa battle on stage parody

15 hrs ago | 6886 Views

Insurance companies milking the public again

16 hrs ago | 3140 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days