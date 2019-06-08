Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa elbows out Rugeje

by Staff reporter
28 mins ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has pushed out Lieutenant-General Engelbert Rugeje (retired) as Zanu-PF political commissar, replacing him with loyalist and long-time ally Victor Matemadanda as the battle to control political power in Zanu-PF intensifies.

Matemadanda led the crusade against former President Robert Mugabe and his family leading to dismissal from Zanu-PF in 2016. He was initially appointed commissar just after Mugabe's ouster, but was later replaced by Rugeje, seen at the time as Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga's appointee.

Party spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo announced the appointment of Matemadanda soon after yesterday's politburo meeting, saying Rugeje would remain a member of the politburo until his re-assignment in September.

"Victor Matemadanda has been appointed secretary of the commissariat, replacing retired Lieutenant-General Engelbert Rugeje, who remains a politburo member and will be re-deployed in September to an assignment still to be announced," Moyo said.

Under Rugeje as commissariat, Mnangagwa only scraped through to the presidency, winning with a marginal 0,6% to avoid a run-off against MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa.

While Zanu-PF won a convincing two-thirds majority in Parliament, Mnangagwa's dismal performance led to a vicious campaign against Rugeje and pressure to have him fired intensified.
Rugeje was also blamed for the chaotic and hotly-disputed manner in which Zanu-PF primary elections were conducted, amid accusations of propping up remnants of the rival G40 faction, which many faithfuls felt had left the party vulnerable.

Mnangagwa's move is seen by insiders as an attempt at strengthening his hand as he moves in for a second term ahead of the 2023 general elections.

"He is buoyed by Chiwenga's ill-health as he edges towards a second-term. President Mnangagwa wants to ensure that he has structures that are solidly behind him because there have been fights in the party to ensure that he does not go for the second term," a source told NewsDay.

Already, Mnangagwa has emasculated army officers seen as hardliners from controlling influential positions in the military after he retired them and posted them out of the country as ambassadors on the advice of his security chiefs.

Mnangagwa's personal adviser, Christopher Mutsvangwa, accused Rugeje of creating a fertile ground for the Zanu-PF leader's electoral defeat ahead of the 2018 polls.

"It is inconceivable that the President will win, given that the party's members have been largely disenfranchised. We realised that instead of being in the primary elections to provide peace and a stable environment in which Zanu-PF members freely express themselves and choose their leaders, the national commissar, being a political novice, sought advice from a rehabilitated ex-Gamatox commissar in the form of Webster Shamu to turn the police into returning-officers," Mutsvangwa said last year.

Mutsvangwa also accused Rugeje of corruptly abusing his office, while allegedly receiving bribes from contesting candidates as the fight for power and political control got messy.

"Zanu-PF's problem has always been the abuse of the office of the political commissar, and we are seeing this again. So, as war veterans, just as we did during the Mugabe era, given a choice between a party that has lost through acts of omission or commission its fiduciary role, we will be left with no choice, but to go with the people," Mutsvangwa said then.

Moyo refused to take questions on the politburo appointments, saying Mnangagwa's decisions would not be questioned.

Mnangagwa also elevated Douglas Mahiya, the war veterans spokesperson, to the politburo where he becomes secretary for war veterans. Mahiya's deputy will be Headman Moyo, while Zenzo Ncube was appointed deputy director for war veterans affairs.

In a highly-unusual move, the Zanu-PF politburo announced the appointment of former Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa as Air Zimbabwe board chairperson. "I must mention that Patrick Chinamasa who, as you know, is the current secretary for finance in the politburo will ,as of this afternoon, be chairman of the board of Air Zimbabwe," Moyo said.

Air Zimbabwe falls under the Ministry of Transport headed by Joel Biggie Matiza. Chief Secretary to the President Misheck Sibanda later issued a statement about Chinamasa's appointment.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Opposition, Civic Groups, et al should soon coordinate peaceful protests to inspire Mnangagwa to resign

44 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe TREASURY QUARTERLY BULLETIN (January – March 2019)

2 mins ago | 1 Views

4 000 Shonas to be granted Kenyan citzenship by 2020

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Nhlanhla Ndiweni to appear in court on 12th of June 2019

4 mins ago | 7 Views

Chinamasa appointment to Air Zimbabwe board 'dubious'

2 hrs ago | 792 Views

Zimbabwe may withdraw from Endangered-Species deal to sell $300m of ivory

2 hrs ago | 321 Views

Wadyajena imports US$210k Lamborghini

2 hrs ago | 1403 Views

Mnangagwa faces overthrow through citizen mass protests

2 hrs ago | 1248 Views

Chamisa is part of the solution, says Wadyajena

2 hrs ago | 3002 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Tsvangirai's daughter

2 hrs ago | 971 Views

Man loses R500k to armed robbers

2 hrs ago | 935 Views

Air Zimbabwe needs $12m to stay afloat

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zanu-PF out to defend Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 554 Views

An economy cannot be managed by propaganda

2 hrs ago | 405 Views

'Mnangagwa ouster plotters' granted ZWL$1k bail

2 hrs ago | 255 Views

Police, robbers in high speed chase

2 hrs ago | 840 Views

Supreme Court judge interviews on

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Zimbabwe courts used to abuse citizens, says Sikhala

2 hrs ago | 324 Views

Mnangagwa must come to his senses, re-think dialogue

2 hrs ago | 319 Views

Man runs amok, axes 4 villagers

2 hrs ago | 402 Views

Divisions rock MDC Midlands

2 hrs ago | 294 Views

Zimbabwe to be food insecure by September, says USAid

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Granny (66) arrested for attempted murder

2 hrs ago | 215 Views

Zimbabwe passport crisis set to ease

2 hrs ago | 833 Views

Telecel to clear licensing arrears

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zifa creditor masquerades as cop, caught on CCTV

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

RBZ rejects gold miners' demand

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance urged to accept defeat

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

Zimbabwe's Ill-gotten wealth Bill to be gazetted

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Mixed feelings over Harare artistes at Econet gig

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Schools demand top up fees

2 hrs ago | 365 Views

Death in fight for hooker at brothel

2 hrs ago | 377 Views

Mnangagwa's name used in illegal mine takeover bid

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Matemadanda takes over from Engelbert Rugeje

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Harare's new masterplan ready by year-end

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Cellphone ignites fire as pair siphons fuel from car

2 hrs ago | 342 Views

Businessman up for US$1,5m fraud

2 hrs ago | 270 Views

Mugabe son in-law case deferred to Sept 17

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Macro-economic stability critical for development

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

'Zimbabwe not ready to fully implement AfCFTA'

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Thokozani Khupe mourns Tsvangirai's daughter

15 hrs ago | 6373 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa and Chamisa battle on stage parody

15 hrs ago | 6861 Views

Insurance companies milking the public again

15 hrs ago | 3134 Views

Zimbabwe under scrutiny from the West

16 hrs ago | 3606 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa

16 hrs ago | 4669 Views

Foreigners beat up police officers in Johannesburg

17 hrs ago | 13311 Views

ZANU PF removes General Engelbert Rugeje from office

19 hrs ago | 10951 Views

BREAKING: Morgan Tsvangirai's daughter dies

19 hrs ago | 19630 Views

Chamisa: The personification of a selfish leader

19 hrs ago | 3726 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days