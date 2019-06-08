Mnangagwa mourns Tsvangirai's daughter

News / National

President Mnangagwa has mourned the death of Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java, daughter to former MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai, from injuries she sustained in a head on collision near Truckers Inn in Kwekwe last month.The late Tsvangirai-Java was also a National Assembly representative for Glen View South and had been recently elected Secretary General of the MDC-A's Women's Assembly.In a message on his Twitter handle, President Mnangagwa said he was saddened by Tsvangirai-Java's death."Very sad to learn of the tragic passing of Honourable Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java. May her memory be a blessing and a comfort to all that knew her, and may she rest in eternal peace," President Mnangagwa said.President Mnangagwa has had warm relations with the Tsvangirai family since coming in as the leader of the Second Republic in 2017, as he assisted the family during the illness and passing on of the former trade unionist.Yesterday, Tsvangirai family spokesperson and uncle to the deceased, Mr Manasseh Tsvangirai said in an interview with Zimpapers Television Network that they received news of her worsening condition early yesterday morning."She was recovering steadily, as someone who was coming out of that wreckage, you could see that it was actually tragic," he said."Then from there it was actually early this morning and mukuwasha (brother-in-law, Batsirai Java) said please pray for Mai Java because things were not normal and we were just praying not knowing that around 2pm she was going to die, she died around that time and we were alerted to rush to the hospital with the husband, the sisters and other relatives of the Javas."Currently we don't have anything yet but people are gathered in Strathaven at No. 2 Lyndhurst Close."He also called on people to respect the Tsvangirai and Java families in their time of mourning by desisting from posting unsubstantiated messages on social media platforms. Her political party, MDC-Alliance, also expressed shock at her passing."The MDC has learned with shock the sad passing on of Hon Vimbai Tsvangirai–Java this afternoon. The eldest daughter of our late icon Dr Morgan Tsvangirai, Hon Java was the recently elected Women's Assembly Secretary General and a Member of Parliament for Glen View South."She recently sustained injuries in an accident which claimed two other cadres while travelling from a Provincial Caucus in Bulawayo."Our thoughts and prayers are with her family. May Her Soul Rest in Peace." The accident also claimed the lives of Paul Rukanda, who was Mrs Tsvangirai-Java's campaign manager, and a relative, Tafadzwa Mhundwa.