Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa mourns Tsvangirai's daughter

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa has mourned the death of Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java, daughter to former MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai, from injuries she sustained in a head on collision near Truckers Inn in Kwekwe last month.

The late Tsvangirai-Java was also a National Assembly representative for Glen View South and had been recently elected Secretary General of the MDC-A's Women's Assembly.

In a message on his Twitter handle, President Mnangagwa said he was saddened by Tsvangirai-Java's death.

"Very sad to learn of the tragic passing of Honourable Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java. May her memory be a blessing and a comfort to all that knew her, and may she rest in eternal peace," President Mnangagwa said.

President Mnangagwa has had warm relations with the Tsvangirai family since coming in as the leader of the Second Republic in 2017, as he assisted the family during the illness and passing on of the former trade unionist.  

Yesterday, Tsvangirai family spokesperson and uncle to the deceased, Mr Manasseh Tsvangirai said in an interview with Zimpapers Television Network that they received news of her worsening condition early yesterday morning.  

"She was recovering steadily, as someone who was coming out of that wreckage, you could see that it was actually tragic," he said.

"Then from there it was actually early this morning and mukuwasha (brother-in-law, Batsirai Java) said please pray for Mai Java because things were not normal and we were just praying not knowing that around 2pm she was going to die, she died around that time and we were alerted to rush to the hospital with the husband, the sisters and other relatives of the Javas.

"Currently we don't have anything yet but people are gathered in Strathaven at No. 2 Lyndhurst Close."

He also called on people to respect the Tsvangirai and Java families in their time of mourning by desisting from posting unsubstantiated messages on social media platforms. Her political party, MDC-Alliance, also expressed shock at her passing.

"The MDC has learned with shock the sad passing on of Hon Vimbai Tsvangirai–Java this afternoon. The eldest daughter of our late icon Dr Morgan Tsvangirai, Hon Java was the recently elected Women's Assembly Secretary General and a Member of Parliament for Glen View South.

"She recently sustained injuries in an accident which claimed two other cadres while travelling from a Provincial Caucus in Bulawayo.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with her family. May Her Soul Rest in Peace." The accident also claimed the lives of Paul Rukanda, who was Mrs Tsvangirai-Java's campaign manager, and a relative, Tafadzwa Mhundwa.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mana Pools: Second Best African Safari Park of 2019

10 secs ago | 0 Views

Use of bicycles and decongestion of the CBD

2 mins ago | 2 Views

MDC ratchet up calls for mass protests - piggybacking TA, another MDC sell-out and Zanu-PF whitewash

2 mins ago | 5 Views

Let us respect our village heads and Chiefs

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimnat and THI bring agricultural innovation to ADMA Agrishow

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Record number of chartered secretaries graduate

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Opposition, Civic Groups, et al should soon coordinate peaceful protests to inspire Mnangagwa to resign

6 mins ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe TREASURY QUARTERLY BULLETIN (January – March 2019)

7 mins ago | 9 Views

4 000 Shonas to be granted Kenyan citzenship by 2020

9 mins ago | 32 Views

Nhlanhla Ndiweni to appear in court on 12th of June 2019

10 mins ago | 24 Views

Chinamasa appointment to Air Zimbabwe board 'dubious'

2 hrs ago | 860 Views

Zimbabwe may withdraw from Endangered-Species deal to sell $300m of ivory

2 hrs ago | 340 Views

Wadyajena imports US$210k Lamborghini

2 hrs ago | 1492 Views

Mnangagwa faces overthrow through citizen mass protests

2 hrs ago | 1347 Views

Chamisa is part of the solution, says Wadyajena

2 hrs ago | 3192 Views

Mnangagwa elbows out Rugeje

2 hrs ago | 1733 Views

Man loses R500k to armed robbers

2 hrs ago | 968 Views

Air Zimbabwe needs $12m to stay afloat

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

Zanu-PF out to defend Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 567 Views

An economy cannot be managed by propaganda

2 hrs ago | 412 Views

'Mnangagwa ouster plotters' granted ZWL$1k bail

2 hrs ago | 263 Views

Police, robbers in high speed chase

2 hrs ago | 867 Views

Supreme Court judge interviews on

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zimbabwe courts used to abuse citizens, says Sikhala

2 hrs ago | 344 Views

Mnangagwa must come to his senses, re-think dialogue

2 hrs ago | 337 Views

Man runs amok, axes 4 villagers

2 hrs ago | 419 Views

Divisions rock MDC Midlands

2 hrs ago | 307 Views

Zimbabwe to be food insecure by September, says USAid

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Granny (66) arrested for attempted murder

2 hrs ago | 224 Views

Zimbabwe passport crisis set to ease

2 hrs ago | 873 Views

Telecel to clear licensing arrears

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zifa creditor masquerades as cop, caught on CCTV

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

RBZ rejects gold miners' demand

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance urged to accept defeat

2 hrs ago | 250 Views

Zimbabwe's Ill-gotten wealth Bill to be gazetted

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Mixed feelings over Harare artistes at Econet gig

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Schools demand top up fees

2 hrs ago | 375 Views

Death in fight for hooker at brothel

2 hrs ago | 394 Views

Mnangagwa's name used in illegal mine takeover bid

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Matemadanda takes over from Engelbert Rugeje

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

Harare's new masterplan ready by year-end

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Cellphone ignites fire as pair siphons fuel from car

2 hrs ago | 359 Views

Businessman up for US$1,5m fraud

3 hrs ago | 276 Views

Mugabe son in-law case deferred to Sept 17

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Macro-economic stability critical for development

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

'Zimbabwe not ready to fully implement AfCFTA'

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Thokozani Khupe mourns Tsvangirai's daughter

15 hrs ago | 6383 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa and Chamisa battle on stage parody

15 hrs ago | 6886 Views

Insurance companies milking the public again

16 hrs ago | 3140 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days