Chamisa is part of the solution, says Wadyajena

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Justice Mayor Wadyajena arriving at Parliament in a Jaguar XJ
Zanu-PF Member of Parliament for Gokwe Nembudziya Justice Mayor Wadyajena says Nelson Chamisa is part of the solution to the myriad of challenges bedevilling Zimbabwe.
Wadyajena made the remarks on his Twitter handle yesterday where he suggested that only unity among the country's biggest political rivals was the panacea to the country's problems.
Said Wadyajena, "Things are getting stranger by the day & we're starting to normalize the abnormal. Solutions require unity of purpose & political actors including @nelsonchamisa to work for good. Yes, clean money doesn't follow corruption but it also doesn't follow violence, riots or instability."



Source - Byo24News

