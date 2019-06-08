Mnangagwa faces overthrow through citizen mass protests

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC top official and legislator, Job Sikhala says President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be forced out of power by disgruntled citizens before his five-year term ends in 2023.Sikhala, who is MDC deputy national chair, was speaking on NewZimbabwe.com's current affairs programme, The Agenda on Monday.Sikhala says Mnangagwa, whom he called an embarrassment to the people of Zimbabwe, will be replaced by a transitional authority in a civilian administration.Sikhala said that Zimbabweans will deal with Mnangagwa the Tunisian and Sudanese way.