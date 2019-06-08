Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa faces overthrow through citizen mass protests

MDC top official and legislator, Job Sikhala says President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be forced out of power by disgruntled citizens before his five-year term ends in 2023.

Sikhala, who is MDC deputy national chair, was speaking on NewZimbabwe.com's current affairs programme, The Agenda on Monday.

Sikhala says Mnangagwa, whom he called an embarrassment to the people of Zimbabwe, will be replaced by a transitional authority in a civilian administration.

Sikhala said that Zimbabweans will deal with Mnangagwa the Tunisian and Sudanese way.

