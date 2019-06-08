Nhlanhla Ndiweni to appear in court on 12th of June 2019

News / National

by Innocent Ndlovu

Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni will appear in court on 12th of June 2019. Chief Ndiweni squares off against our biggest agent of oppression, Obert Mpofu.Let's all come in numbers and support our chief. It is worth remembering that previously after he appeared in court, Zanu-PF thugs and CIO tried to hijack his car and threatened to kill him.The time of standing with our Chiefs is now. Let's all throng the Tredgold Magistrates Court and render support to our fearless Chief.MRP YouthSecretary Innocent Ndlovu