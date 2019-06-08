Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe TREASURY QUARTERLY BULLETIN (January – March 2019)

by Treasury
14 secs ago | Views
Zimbabwe TREASURY QUARTERLY BULLETIN (January – March 2019)


Source - Treasury

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

4 000 Shonas to be granted Kenyan citzenship by 2020

2 mins ago | 4 Views

Nhlanhla Ndiweni to appear in court on 12th of June 2019

3 mins ago | 5 Views

Chinamasa appointment to Air Zimbabwe board 'dubious'

2 hrs ago | 778 Views

Zimbabwe may withdraw from Endangered-Species deal to sell $300m of ivory

2 hrs ago | 319 Views

Wadyajena imports US$210k Lamborghini

2 hrs ago | 1379 Views

Mnangagwa faces overthrow through citizen mass protests

2 hrs ago | 1225 Views

Chamisa is part of the solution, says Wadyajena

2 hrs ago | 2966 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Tsvangirai's daughter

2 hrs ago | 967 Views

Mnangagwa elbows out Rugeje

2 hrs ago | 1621 Views

Man loses R500k to armed robbers

2 hrs ago | 927 Views

Air Zimbabwe needs $12m to stay afloat

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Zanu-PF out to defend Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 553 Views

An economy cannot be managed by propaganda

2 hrs ago | 396 Views

'Mnangagwa ouster plotters' granted ZWL$1k bail

2 hrs ago | 255 Views

Police, robbers in high speed chase

2 hrs ago | 832 Views

Supreme Court judge interviews on

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Zimbabwe courts used to abuse citizens, says Sikhala

2 hrs ago | 320 Views

Mnangagwa must come to his senses, re-think dialogue

2 hrs ago | 316 Views

Man runs amok, axes 4 villagers

2 hrs ago | 399 Views

Divisions rock MDC Midlands

2 hrs ago | 291 Views

Zimbabwe to be food insecure by September, says USAid

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Granny (66) arrested for attempted murder

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Zimbabwe passport crisis set to ease

2 hrs ago | 819 Views

Telecel to clear licensing arrears

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zifa creditor masquerades as cop, caught on CCTV

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

RBZ rejects gold miners' demand

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance urged to accept defeat

2 hrs ago | 235 Views

Zimbabwe's Ill-gotten wealth Bill to be gazetted

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Mixed feelings over Harare artistes at Econet gig

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Schools demand top up fees

2 hrs ago | 359 Views

Death in fight for hooker at brothel

2 hrs ago | 376 Views

Mnangagwa's name used in illegal mine takeover bid

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Matemadanda takes over from Engelbert Rugeje

2 hrs ago | 280 Views

Harare's new masterplan ready by year-end

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Cellphone ignites fire as pair siphons fuel from car

2 hrs ago | 339 Views

Businessman up for US$1,5m fraud

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

Mugabe son in-law case deferred to Sept 17

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Macro-economic stability critical for development

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

'Zimbabwe not ready to fully implement AfCFTA'

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Thokozani Khupe mourns Tsvangirai's daughter

15 hrs ago | 6368 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa and Chamisa battle on stage parody

15 hrs ago | 6853 Views

Insurance companies milking the public again

15 hrs ago | 3130 Views

Zimbabwe under scrutiny from the West

15 hrs ago | 3605 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa

16 hrs ago | 4667 Views

Foreigners beat up police officers in Johannesburg

17 hrs ago | 13296 Views

ZANU PF removes General Engelbert Rugeje from office

19 hrs ago | 10945 Views

BREAKING: Morgan Tsvangirai's daughter dies

19 hrs ago | 19626 Views

Chamisa: The personification of a selfish leader

19 hrs ago | 3726 Views

BREAKING: Chinamasa appointed Air Zimbabwe Board Chaiperson

19 hrs ago | 5014 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days