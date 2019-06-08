Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Record number of chartered secretaries graduate

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A record number of students graduated as chartered secretaries on Saturday (June 8) at an historic graduation ceremony at which the first students from a joint Great Zimbabwe University and Institute of Chartered Secretaries in Zimbabwe programme graduated alongside other ICSAZ students.

There were 293 graduates who completed their final ICSAZ examinations last year, three graduates from 2017 and 32 graduates from the joint Great Zimbabwe University Master of Commerce/Graduate ICSA programme.

There were also seven students awarded the new Diploma in Forensic Accounting and four Institute of Business and Accounting Studies students presented with diplomas.

Addressing the students ICSAZ president Letitia Gaga urged them to use their unique talents and energy to make a positive impact on their community, adding that she meant community in the broadest terms.

"This could be your family, workplace, neighbourhood, place of worship or simply a stranger you meet in the city during the course of your day," she said.

"I challenge you to use your talents and energy, developed and polished by your qualification, to make a positive impact on your community," she said.

She went on to urge them to give generously of their time, expertise, financial means, insight, experience and advice to others, and to give a helping hand to a person in need.

"Always be found on the side of selflessness. Never be found on the side of selfishness," she said.

The guest of honour, Mr Richard Summers, a past ICSAZ president, told the graduates that, with their new qualification, they had the tools to evaluate opportunities, make decisions and communicate with the wide range of stakeholders necessary for business effectiveness and success.

He said many of them were destined to end up in leadership positions in the private or public sector but pointed out they would initially be sharpening their skills during a particularly challenging period.

"Our recent financial problems in Zimbabwe have increased awareness in the general population of the importance of business success combined with integrity for the welfare of citizens and the stability of the state.

"They have also reminded us of the impact of good or bad organisational governance on the quality of life of families, communities and the country at large," he said.

He said it could be argued that many of the current fiscal, economic and business challenges were born out of poor business decisions and/or inadequate responses by people in leadership positions to changes that took place over time in the structures of the country's economy.

He urged the graduates to work hard to develop the skills, attributes and experience needed to secure senior positions. He warned that career progression was generally accompanied by increasing responsibility and accountability.

"In the majority of cases, responsibility for the continued survival of organisations in a very competitive world and for the job security of the many people who rely on such organisations to sustain their livelihoods can be simultaneously invigorating and truly stressful," he said.

"In a plethora of business situations a balance has to be struck between creativity and morality, for example when strategies are considered to maximise returns that may have long-term destructive consequences for the environment or for society.

"Over a professional career difficult choices are likely to be made highlighting conflicts between self-interest and personal sacrifice for the greater good or between self-interest and a professional responsibility to prioritise the public interest.

"One thing that we can say with certainty is that there is a great need for strong and responsible leaders in Zimbabwe, in Africa and in global economies," he said.

He said strong leadership requires ability, courage, resilience and support from those around one.

"You must build on the positive legacies, particularly in the light of what we have all learned from the negative ones.

"Business and professional leaders who stand out over time as positive role models are those who understand that their talents and responsibilities and privileges can and should be used to make this a better world.

"I urge you to be proactive in ensuring that your voice is heard, even when you are in a minority, and to continue to think critically as you develop your careers and your place of influence in the organisations to which you will devote your efforts and talents over the coming years.

"Be open to new thinking, accept constructive criticism and acknowledge the reality that learning continues beyond formal qualification," he said.

The President's Floating Trophy for the top student from throughout Zimbabwe was presented to Effort Sam Chirau. Second overall was Last Manyakara. Phanuel Kenas Zimunya came third.

Source - agencies

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Suspected CIOs besiege Dabengwa Foundation offices

20 mins ago | 56 Views

Call To Investigate Ingwebu Breweries

30 mins ago | 101 Views

Zapu Presidency Refutes Speculations on the Leadership Storm and Factions

35 mins ago | 51 Views

JUST IN: Botswana decriminalises homosexuality

1 hr ago | 592 Views

ZESA speaks on power cuts

2 hrs ago | 1392 Views

MDC Secretary General remanded to 12 July

2 hrs ago | 1539 Views

Madinda Ndlovu quits Highlanders

3 hrs ago | 2501 Views

Diarrhoea hits Glen View 3

3 hrs ago | 814 Views

Mass protests set for June monthend

3 hrs ago | 3328 Views

A case for subsidies in the mining sector

3 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zimbabwe is not ready for a new currency

3 hrs ago | 2945 Views

Mana Pools: Second Best African Safari Park of 2019

3 hrs ago | 809 Views

Use of bicycles and decongestion of the CBD

3 hrs ago | 515 Views

MDC ratchet up calls for mass protests - piggybacking TA, another MDC sell-out and Zanu-PF whitewash

3 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Let us respect our village heads and Chiefs

3 hrs ago | 326 Views

Zimnat and THI bring agricultural innovation to ADMA Agrishow

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

Opposition, Civic Groups, et al should soon coordinate peaceful protests to inspire Mnangagwa to resign

3 hrs ago | 654 Views

Zimbabwe TREASURY QUARTERLY BULLETIN (January – March 2019)

3 hrs ago | 437 Views

4 000 Shonas to be granted Kenyan citzenship by 2020

3 hrs ago | 1916 Views

Nhlanhla Ndiweni to appear in court on 12th of June 2019

3 hrs ago | 1181 Views

Chinamasa appointment to Air Zimbabwe board 'dubious'

5 hrs ago | 1651 Views

Zimbabwe may withdraw from Endangered-Species deal to sell $300m of ivory

5 hrs ago | 630 Views

Wadyajena imports US$210k Lamborghini

5 hrs ago | 2833 Views

Mnangagwa faces overthrow through citizen mass protests

5 hrs ago | 2618 Views

Chamisa is part of the solution, says Wadyajena

5 hrs ago | 6662 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Tsvangirai's daughter

5 hrs ago | 1680 Views

Mnangagwa elbows out Rugeje

5 hrs ago | 3654 Views

Man loses R500k to armed robbers

5 hrs ago | 1782 Views

Air Zimbabwe needs $12m to stay afloat

5 hrs ago | 358 Views

Zanu-PF out to defend Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 908 Views

An economy cannot be managed by propaganda

5 hrs ago | 599 Views

'Mnangagwa ouster plotters' granted ZWL$1k bail

6 hrs ago | 610 Views

Police, robbers in high speed chase

6 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Supreme Court judge interviews on

6 hrs ago | 564 Views

Zimbabwe courts used to abuse citizens, says Sikhala

6 hrs ago | 557 Views

Mnangagwa must come to his senses, re-think dialogue

6 hrs ago | 551 Views

Man runs amok, axes 4 villagers

6 hrs ago | 724 Views

Divisions rock MDC Midlands

6 hrs ago | 516 Views

Zimbabwe to be food insecure by September, says USAid

6 hrs ago | 225 Views

Granny (66) arrested for attempted murder

6 hrs ago | 409 Views

Zimbabwe passport crisis set to ease

6 hrs ago | 1830 Views

Telecel to clear licensing arrears

6 hrs ago | 87 Views

Zifa creditor masquerades as cop, caught on CCTV

6 hrs ago | 295 Views

RBZ rejects gold miners' demand

6 hrs ago | 300 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance urged to accept defeat

6 hrs ago | 515 Views

Zimbabwe's Ill-gotten wealth Bill to be gazetted

6 hrs ago | 284 Views

Mixed feelings over Harare artistes at Econet gig

6 hrs ago | 224 Views

Schools demand top up fees

6 hrs ago | 607 Views

Death in fight for hooker at brothel

6 hrs ago | 590 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days