Zimnat and THI bring agricultural innovation to ADMA Agrishow

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimnat and THI Insurance, which earlier this year entered into an underwriting management agency agreement with Zimnat General Insurance, are jointly participating in this year's Agricultural Dealers' and Managers' Association Agrishow, which runs from Thursday until Saturday at Borrowdale Racecourse in Harare.

The agreement between THI and Zimnat General Insurance, which came into effect on January 1 this year, resulted in THI being underwritten by Zimnat in conjunction with Santam Agriculture, through Zimnat's shareholder partnership with Sanlam, the largest non-banking financial institution in Africa.

THI's agricultural insurance experience and Zimnat's wide general insurance experience and partnership with Santam Agriculture, as well as the brand reputation of all three of these entities, have enhanced the insurance products and service they are able to offer farmers.

Farmers participating in the ADMA Agrishow will be able to discover some of the insurance benefits that the combined expertise and resources of Zimnat, Sanlam Agriculture and THI offer them.

THI and Zimnat, in partnership with Santam Agriculture, are also showcasing the Mobile Agri Skills Development and Training (MASDT) Mobile Laboratorium at the show.

The laboratorium, a 20 metre 30 tonne Scania truck with a custom-built agriculture laboratory that includes training facilities and high-tech electronic equipment, is designed to provide agricultural laboratory services in rural areas.

Zimnat General Insurance Managing Director Stanley Mazorodze says the laboratory would enable emerging farming businesses to do soil and water analysis and is also intended to introduce technology to rural schoolchildren.

"Two high-definition television screens on the outside of the truck relay what is going on inside. All laboratory equipment, apart from air conditioners, is run with solar power," he said.

"The mobile laboratory's training room can be used to train emerging farmer groups and can also be used to introduce agriculture science to youths in remote rural areas.

"Training in light engineering and maintenance can also be conducted by the truck driver, who has years of experience as a mechanic," he said.

The MASD facility, which, Mr Mazorodze said, can bring appropriate technology to the field where it is needed most, is likely to attract the attention of participants in the ADMA Agrishow, particularly dealers in agriculture.

"THI, Zimnat and Santam Agriculture together have the resources to respond effectively to the changing insurance needs of Zimbabwean farmers and their upstream and downstream service suppliers," Mr Mazorodze said.

There are many risks that farmers face, including variations in the weather and pest infestations that require good agricultural insurance policies, he pointed out.

There are also many other types of insurance policies offered by Zimnat, such as vehicle insurance and life assurance, that farmers could benefit from.

Zimnat Life, Zimnat Financial Services and the Funeral Services Group are participating in the Agrishow alongside Zimnat General Insurance and THI Insurance, enabling farmers to learn about not only the agricultural insurance products that THI and Zimnat offer them but about the full range of services Zimnat offers.

This includes vehicle insurance and other short-term insurance policies, as well as trade credit insurance, offered by Zimnat General Insurance, life assurance policies and retirement plans, funeral policies and services, and financial services, including loans and asset management, offered by Zimnat Financial Services.


Source - Agencies

