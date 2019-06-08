Latest News Editor's Choice


Mana Pools: Second Best African Safari Park of 2019

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
SafariBookings.com, an online marketplace for African safaris, conducted its annual study to unequivocally determine the best African Safari parks of 2019. Serengeti National Park in Tanzania held onto first place (for the third time running), which was no surprise to safari enthusiasts.

However, for the first time a park in Zimbabwe, Mana Pools National Park – the mesmerizing park in northern Zimbabwe with the Zambezi River lazily winding its way around its northern border – climbed to number two in our top 50.

User reviews examined for this study rated Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe as the second-best park on the continent. But when user and industry expert reviews were both examined for an overall rating, it was Mana Pools that claimed second spot. Bush Vibe and Scenic Beauty were categories that Mana Pools rated particularly high in.

If political stability continues to grow and the economy improves the sky is the limit for Zimbabwe's many outstanding protected areas. Parks such as Hwange are quite unique too – it contains the largest mammal diversity in the world.

Top 10 African safari parks according to our 2019 analysis

    Serengeti National Park
    Mana Pools National Park
    Mala Mala Game Reserve
    Okavango Delta
    Lower Zambezi National Park
    Moremi Game Reserve
    South Luangwa National park
    Ngorongoro Crater
    Sabi Sand Game Reserve
    Masai Mara National Reserve

A total of 1,363 reviews were contributed by safari tourists from 72 countries. The remaining 1,010 park reviews were written by renowned industry experts, including guidebook authors working with Lonely Planet, Rough Guides, Frommer's, Bradt and Footprint.

For the full analysis, including the ratings of the other parks please visit:  https://www.safaribookings.com/blog/top-10-best-african-safari-parks-and-destinations.

Source - Agencies

Most Popular In 7 Days