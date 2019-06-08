Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mass protests set for June monthend

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
Prominent activist Josphat Mzaca Ngulube has announced that Zimbabweans will be engaging in mass protests from June to demonstrate against the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Ngulube who was arrested in January over #ShutdownZimbabwe said, "June Monthend we will take it to the streets we have been patient enough this government has failed the economy and continue abusing our rights."

The vocal activist urged Mnangagwa to stop harassing citizens through intimidation.

"Mr President fix the economy or seek genuine dialogue and stop harassing Activists and opposition."

Mzaca's statement come a day after the MDC Youth Assembly National Chairperson Cecilia Chimbiri said they are ready to make the streets their second home until Mnangagwa resigns from power.

"We are not waiting for an election in 2023. We are going to confront Mnangagwa. In fact, we want Mnangagwa to resign. We can't continue like this," Chimbiri said. "We cannot wait any longer, we want ED gone, we want Zanu PF gone and we want to usher in a new life for the Zimbabweans."



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

JUST IN: Botswana decriminalises homosexuality

23 mins ago | 118 Views

ZESA speaks on power cuts

57 mins ago | 532 Views

MDC Secretary General remanded to 12 July

1 hr ago | 954 Views

Madinda Ndlovu quits Highlanders

2 hrs ago | 1769 Views

Diarrhoea hits Glen View 3

2 hrs ago | 593 Views

A case for subsidies in the mining sector

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zimbabwe is not ready for a new currency

3 hrs ago | 2277 Views

Mana Pools: Second Best African Safari Park of 2019

3 hrs ago | 673 Views

Use of bicycles and decongestion of the CBD

3 hrs ago | 443 Views

MDC ratchet up calls for mass protests - piggybacking TA, another MDC sell-out and Zanu-PF whitewash

3 hrs ago | 873 Views

Let us respect our village heads and Chiefs

3 hrs ago | 289 Views

Zimnat and THI bring agricultural innovation to ADMA Agrishow

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Record number of chartered secretaries graduate

3 hrs ago | 443 Views

Opposition, Civic Groups, et al should soon coordinate peaceful protests to inspire Mnangagwa to resign

3 hrs ago | 551 Views

Zimbabwe TREASURY QUARTERLY BULLETIN (January – March 2019)

3 hrs ago | 350 Views

4 000 Shonas to be granted Kenyan citzenship by 2020

3 hrs ago | 1554 Views

Nhlanhla Ndiweni to appear in court on 12th of June 2019

3 hrs ago | 940 Views

Chinamasa appointment to Air Zimbabwe board 'dubious'

4 hrs ago | 1533 Views

Zimbabwe may withdraw from Endangered-Species deal to sell $300m of ivory

4 hrs ago | 577 Views

Wadyajena imports US$210k Lamborghini

4 hrs ago | 2576 Views

Mnangagwa faces overthrow through citizen mass protests

4 hrs ago | 2408 Views

Chamisa is part of the solution, says Wadyajena

4 hrs ago | 6097 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Tsvangirai's daughter

5 hrs ago | 1564 Views

Mnangagwa elbows out Rugeje

5 hrs ago | 3295 Views

Man loses R500k to armed robbers

5 hrs ago | 1678 Views

Air Zimbabwe needs $12m to stay afloat

5 hrs ago | 325 Views

Zanu-PF out to defend Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 840 Views

An economy cannot be managed by propaganda

5 hrs ago | 573 Views

'Mnangagwa ouster plotters' granted ZWL$1k bail

5 hrs ago | 543 Views

Police, robbers in high speed chase

5 hrs ago | 1424 Views

Supreme Court judge interviews on

5 hrs ago | 472 Views

Zimbabwe courts used to abuse citizens, says Sikhala

5 hrs ago | 516 Views

Mnangagwa must come to his senses, re-think dialogue

5 hrs ago | 516 Views

Man runs amok, axes 4 villagers

5 hrs ago | 679 Views

Divisions rock MDC Midlands

5 hrs ago | 475 Views

Zimbabwe to be food insecure by September, says USAid

5 hrs ago | 218 Views

Granny (66) arrested for attempted murder

5 hrs ago | 379 Views

Zimbabwe passport crisis set to ease

5 hrs ago | 1678 Views

Telecel to clear licensing arrears

5 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zifa creditor masquerades as cop, caught on CCTV

5 hrs ago | 274 Views

RBZ rejects gold miners' demand

5 hrs ago | 286 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance urged to accept defeat

5 hrs ago | 434 Views

Zimbabwe's Ill-gotten wealth Bill to be gazetted

5 hrs ago | 261 Views

Mixed feelings over Harare artistes at Econet gig

5 hrs ago | 209 Views

Schools demand top up fees

5 hrs ago | 571 Views

Death in fight for hooker at brothel

5 hrs ago | 556 Views

Mnangagwa's name used in illegal mine takeover bid

5 hrs ago | 210 Views

Matemadanda takes over from Engelbert Rugeje

5 hrs ago | 470 Views

Harare's new masterplan ready by year-end

5 hrs ago | 233 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days