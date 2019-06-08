Latest News Editor's Choice


Diarrhoea hits Glen View 3

by Community Water Alliance
Diarrhoea cases have hit Glen View 3. The most hit streets include 56 and 58 Crescent. The cases are caused by burst sewer pipes which have taken long before being attended to by City of Harare.

The reasons for non-attendance and slowness to respond to citizens complaints include shortage of fuel and absence of a vehicle for use. The district officer at Glen View highlighted that he cannot send staff to nearby houses because of absence of a vehicle and is waiting for his 20 litres fuel allocation from central offices of City of Harare to attend to issues.

Affected residents include kids who are less than 10, 7 and 2 months at No. 4610, 56 Crescent Glen View 3;  2 kids at No 4622 and four kids at No. 4625, 56 Crescent Glen View 3.

The diarrhoea patients visited Glen View Satellite clinic and Budiriro Polyclinic where they were asked to buy their own medication. Patients got salt and sugar solutions sachets from local clinics.

Community Water Alliance expects that City of Harare should respond to peoples' needs within a reasonable timeframe in line with Section 194(1)(e) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe. Harare Water has a Service Level Benchmark which sets response time to issues raised by citizens and the set standards are not being adhered to. We demand accountability on funds released for cholera response in Glen View particularly from City of Harare's Health Department and the Ministry of Health. We strongly feel that these two entities have not administered this money in an efficient, effective and accountable manner.

The water and sanitation situation in Zimbabwe requires that government declares a national disaster so that international players come on board and help save lives.

