Madinda Ndlovu quits Highlanders

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS coach Madinda Ndlovu has reportedly agreed terms with ambitious Botswana outfit Gaborone United and is set to join them in August in time for the 2019/2020 Botswan league season.

According to sources from the six times Botswana champions, the legendary Ndlovu, who is on his second of the three year deal with the struggling Bulawayo side, put pen to paper on Monday, taking over from Phillimon Makwengwe.

Ndlovu, as expected referred questions to Gaborone United, saying he can't respond to "everything that is written or said about me."

"Get back to us on Tuesday next week," said Gaborone United secretary general Lenyeletse Tamocha when contacted for comment.

More to follow....

Source - chronicle

