Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC Secretary General remanded to 12 July

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
MDC Secretary General and Kuwadzana East Member of Parliament Chalton Hwende has been remanded to the 12th of July.

Hwende who is facing charges of trying to subvert a constitutional government by inciting people to protest had his bail conditions also relaxed.
Said Hwende, "The magistrates Court has today remanded me to 12th of July 2019. My Application for release of my passport has been granted and reporting conditions cancelled until my next Court appearance."

Hwende was arrested in March  at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport while coming from Namibia.

Allegations are that sometime in December last year, Hwende posted Twitter messages that had the effect of inciting people to revolt against the government in his personal capacity as an opposition MP.

It is alleged that Hwende's posts incited the public to engage in mass protests characterised by violence and hooliganism, ostensibly to overthrow a constitutionally elected government.

The State alleges that the messages incited members of the public by announcing that 2019 should be the year of a "final push" to a new Zimbabwe. It is alleged Hwende said, "We cannot continue on this trajectory of failure and kwashiorkor of leadership. Enough is enough. In January citizens must organise themselves for a complete shutdown of the country. Stay at home no one will shoot you."




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZESA speaks on power cuts

32 mins ago | 139 Views

Madinda Ndlovu quits Highlanders

2 hrs ago | 1316 Views

Diarrhoea hits Glen View 3

2 hrs ago | 468 Views

Mass protests set for June monthend

2 hrs ago | 1734 Views

A case for subsidies in the mining sector

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Zimbabwe is not ready for a new currency

2 hrs ago | 1798 Views

Mana Pools: Second Best African Safari Park of 2019

2 hrs ago | 563 Views

Use of bicycles and decongestion of the CBD

2 hrs ago | 389 Views

MDC ratchet up calls for mass protests - piggybacking TA, another MDC sell-out and Zanu-PF whitewash

2 hrs ago | 780 Views

Let us respect our village heads and Chiefs

2 hrs ago | 259 Views

Zimnat and THI bring agricultural innovation to ADMA Agrishow

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Record number of chartered secretaries graduate

2 hrs ago | 388 Views

Opposition, Civic Groups, et al should soon coordinate peaceful protests to inspire Mnangagwa to resign

2 hrs ago | 489 Views

Zimbabwe TREASURY QUARTERLY BULLETIN (January – March 2019)

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

4 000 Shonas to be granted Kenyan citzenship by 2020

2 hrs ago | 1326 Views

Nhlanhla Ndiweni to appear in court on 12th of June 2019

2 hrs ago | 787 Views

Chinamasa appointment to Air Zimbabwe board 'dubious'

4 hrs ago | 1447 Views

Zimbabwe may withdraw from Endangered-Species deal to sell $300m of ivory

4 hrs ago | 548 Views

Wadyajena imports US$210k Lamborghini

4 hrs ago | 2440 Views

Mnangagwa faces overthrow through citizen mass protests

4 hrs ago | 2254 Views

Chamisa is part of the solution, says Wadyajena

4 hrs ago | 5734 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Tsvangirai's daughter

4 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Mnangagwa elbows out Rugeje

4 hrs ago | 3087 Views

Man loses R500k to armed robbers

4 hrs ago | 1599 Views

Air Zimbabwe needs $12m to stay afloat

4 hrs ago | 312 Views

Zanu-PF out to defend Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 805 Views

An economy cannot be managed by propaganda

4 hrs ago | 546 Views

'Mnangagwa ouster plotters' granted ZWL$1k bail

4 hrs ago | 510 Views

Police, robbers in high speed chase

4 hrs ago | 1343 Views

Supreme Court judge interviews on

4 hrs ago | 409 Views

Zimbabwe courts used to abuse citizens, says Sikhala

4 hrs ago | 484 Views

Mnangagwa must come to his senses, re-think dialogue

4 hrs ago | 487 Views

Man runs amok, axes 4 villagers

4 hrs ago | 649 Views

Divisions rock MDC Midlands

4 hrs ago | 455 Views

Zimbabwe to be food insecure by September, says USAid

4 hrs ago | 202 Views

Granny (66) arrested for attempted murder

4 hrs ago | 360 Views

Zimbabwe passport crisis set to ease

4 hrs ago | 1573 Views

Telecel to clear licensing arrears

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zifa creditor masquerades as cop, caught on CCTV

4 hrs ago | 259 Views

RBZ rejects gold miners' demand

4 hrs ago | 268 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance urged to accept defeat

4 hrs ago | 389 Views

Zimbabwe's Ill-gotten wealth Bill to be gazetted

4 hrs ago | 244 Views

Mixed feelings over Harare artistes at Econet gig

5 hrs ago | 204 Views

Schools demand top up fees

5 hrs ago | 535 Views

Death in fight for hooker at brothel

5 hrs ago | 528 Views

Mnangagwa's name used in illegal mine takeover bid

5 hrs ago | 200 Views

Matemadanda takes over from Engelbert Rugeje

5 hrs ago | 440 Views

Harare's new masterplan ready by year-end

5 hrs ago | 218 Views

Cellphone ignites fire as pair siphons fuel from car

5 hrs ago | 512 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days