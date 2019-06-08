MDC Secretary General remanded to 12 July

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

MDC Secretary General and Kuwadzana East Member of Parliament Chalton Hwende has been remanded to the 12th of July.Hwende who is facing charges of trying to subvert a constitutional government by inciting people to protest had his bail conditions also relaxed.Said Hwende, "The magistrates Court has today remanded me to 12th of July 2019. My Application for release of my passport has been granted and reporting conditions cancelled until my next Court appearance."Hwende was arrested in March at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport while coming from Namibia.Allegations are that sometime in December last year, Hwende posted Twitter messages that had the effect of inciting people to revolt against the government in his personal capacity as an opposition MP.It is alleged that Hwende's posts incited the public to engage in mass protests characterised by violence and hooliganism, ostensibly to overthrow a constitutionally elected government.The State alleges that the messages incited members of the public by announcing that 2019 should be the year of a "final push" to a new Zimbabwe. It is alleged Hwende said, "We cannot continue on this trajectory of failure and kwashiorkor of leadership. Enough is enough. In January citizens must organise themselves for a complete shutdown of the country. Stay at home no one will shoot you."