ZESA speaks on power cuts

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company has apologised to its clients for the ttemporary termination of service that occurred on Tuesday affecting majority of Southern and Western Region areas.

The company said the fault was due to a fault that occurred at Tokwe supply line.

Clients are advised to treat all lines as LIVE at all times. Technicians are working flat out to solve the issue.

Find the full statement below:



Source - Byo24News

