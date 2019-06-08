Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

JUST IN: Botswana decriminalises homosexuality

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 min ago | Views
LGBTQI community scored a victory in Botswana after the Gaborone high court on Tuesday ruled that sections of the law that criminalises same-sex sexual conduct are unconstitutional.

The court said Section 164 of Botswana's Penal Code interferes with the applicant's right to privacy and that Sexual orientation is innate to human beings and is not a fashion statement.

The court added that sodomy laws deserve a place in the museum or archives and not in the world.

Zimbabwe is one of the countries in Africa that have constitutional segregation against homosexuality.

More to follow...



Source - Byo24News

